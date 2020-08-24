Gender equality as Jamaica votes
THE Jamaica Women's Political Caucus (JWPC) is congratulating all 30 female candidates who were nominated on August 18 to contest the general election on September 3.
“This is monumental,” said president of the JWPC, Merline Daley, as she reflected on the record number of women nominated.
“Over the years we have been struggling with gender equality in politics, despite living in a society where women are actively involved in political campaigning and management. However, yesterday was promising.”
Women make up 21.5 per cent of candidates in the 2020 poll — a 5.8 per cent increase over the 2016 general election. The JWPC is especially pleased at the number of young women who are on this year's ballots.
Daley says the JWPC will “continue to pressure the political parties to create the environment for more women to enter representational politics, as this will impact other areas of leadership in Jamaica and will positively impact the multi-layered issues of gender equality, poverty eradication, disability rights, education, sustainable development and human rights”.
The JWPC, which has a presence on the Gender Advisory Council of Jamaica, believes that the future is bright for the 34 candidates and wishes them success in their bid to represent their various constituencies.
“I can assure you that this will be an experience that will significantly impact your lives. At the JWPC, we look forward to continue working with stakeholders to help you and other female political aspirants and candidates, so that your true potentials are maximised, to not only become representatives, but to also be positioned to impact and shape the formation of gender inclusive laws, policies, plans and programmes in Jamaica,” said Daley.
