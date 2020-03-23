MEN in the automotive field — whether they are the dealers, auto mechanics or auto parts retailers — can be a tricky bunch. It is no wonder that many, women with their limited knowledge of motor vehicles, dread having to interact with them out of fear of being ripped off. This has forced many women to come up with ways to ensure that when doing business with these crafty men, they do not end up spending more than their male counterparts would.

A few women have shared tips on how they get deals on cars, parts and servicing — sometimes even without needing to have a man locking arms with.

Toni-Ann, 30, phlebotomist:

I call places and check the prices and then I choose the location that has better reviews with the best prices. If I am in the country, for example, and I need something done, I ask the average price to get the job done then use that as a baseline. If I check a mechanic and he tries to squeeze more from my pocket, I just tell him that however much I have as the baseline is what I have. I then ask him to tell whether or not he will accept that. They always do — bunch of thieves!

Charmaine, 33, food chemist:

When I am buying a car I also get a mechanic to accompany me so that I can get the vehicle checked before purchasing. Things like little chips and faults, the resale value of the car, the price other places are selling them for, the condition of the vehicle, the availability of the parts, mileage on the vehicle, whether or not the airbag is intact — all of those things I always make sure to ask. This is a checklist that my brother gave me and two car purchases later, it is still the greatest. When I finished with my checklist I was paying less because the car owners knew I understood the car business.

Angie, 37, executive secretary:

I checked around the car marts in Kingston and ended up online, guided by a police guy who imports vehicles then sells them. When he brought it in I was still able to get my loan through to the bank to buy the car. I ended up saving about $400,000 based on the budget I created when shopping around. I was able to invest the rest of the money and I still collect my profits every December.

Jamelia, 33, nurse:

When it comes to getting parts at reasonable prices, I usually just go online, source the part and double-check with my mechanic to make sure I have all the details correct and then send it to my Florida mailbox and have it shipped here. I usually have the part in a week or less.

Michelle, 42, business owner:

I go to the junkyard-type garage. I know one that specialises in Suzuki and I am almost always guaranteed to get the part that I need in mint condition — which is how they describe a part that is close to new. This is significantly less expensive than if you were to go to the store or one of those other used parts auto shops.

Karen, 33, operations manager:

I know how the mechanics are — they look at a woman two times and the price doubles. My brother checked one for a price and when I went the price almost doubled, but by the time my brother went with the vehicle the service was priced at the original value. I was most annoyed and it's not just me — I hear many women talking about it. From that time, as long as my brother or father is available, they deal with everything on my car.