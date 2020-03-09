Dear Donovan,

I have heard that ginseng is good for growing muscle mass. Can you verify, and share some of its benefits?

For people going to the gym and looking to build strength and lean muscle mass, the importance of protein-rich foods, training regularly, drinking plenty of water and getting sufficient sleep cannot be overstated. However, despite doing all these things some people are not getting the muscle mass they want. In most cases, the lack of results is due to the absence of an anabolic supplement. Anabolism is the process by which the body uses simple substances to build up complex living tissue.

In the case of muscle building, it is the use of amino acids to build protein which in turn will make muscles. Ginseng is an example of an anabolic supplement which works like an anabolic steroid without the side effects. Ginseng is a slow-growing plant with fleshy roots that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. There are many types of this herb, but the most popular are American ginseng (Panax quinguefolius) and the Asian type ginseng (Panax ginseng).

Ginseng contains two significant compounds — ginsenosides and gintonin. These compounds complement each other to provide health benefits. Ginseng has been shown to increase protein synthesis in the muscles by encouraging the retention of nitrogen. The more nitrogen present in the muscles, the more protein it can store. In addition, ginseng will also help to decrease cortisol. Cortisol is a hormone required for breaking down muscle, often to produce energy.

Ginseng is one of the most popular herbal dietary supplements worldwide and studies have shown that it is effective in increasing muscle efficiency and aerobic capacity. So just to answer your question, ginseng can be used to help to build muscle mass. In addition, studies have shown ginseng to have other health benefits. For example, ginseng has been shown to have potent antioxidants that may reduce inflammation. Also, ginseng may also benefit brain functions such as memory, behaviour and mood.

Ginseng has also been used to improve erectile dysfunction. Compounds in ginseng may protect against oxidative stress of the blood vessels and tissues in the penis which may restore normal functions. Ginseng has also been shown to boost the immune system and may also show potential benefits against cancer. It has been shown to fight tiredness and increase energy, and may also help with diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels. Overall, ginseng is a wonderful herb and you should make full use of it.

Good luck.

