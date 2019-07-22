Good 'body' man fi get things

THANKS to the proliferation of dancehall music, it's no secret that men believe well-deserving and hard-working women should be rewarded with material gains. Men will shamelessly brag about spending their earnings on women, and women will seek to serve to gain these rewards.

But what about the well-deserving men? Don't they deserve 'the good ting dem' for their services too? Clearly the women below think so, as they share some of the material perks they have offered to men, just because their game was strong.

Mishka, 26, nursing student:

While living on campus, I was basically 'minding' a grown man. He would come by my room in time for dinner (and he was an athlete so you know he ate a lot), then stay until morning. I would make him breakfast and leave him in my bed to go to my classes. Even though I was behind in my lessons, I would do his assignments for him, and also do his laundry and buy him clothes and gifts — all with my parents' hard-earned money that they sacrificed to send me to UWI. It was after we broke up that I saw how stupid I was.

Kerry, 30, customer care agent:

I hated my ex so much, but I had a soft spot for him, no matter what he wanted. The stupidest thing I ever did was invest my savings of $200,000 in a car that he wanted to buy to put on the road as a taxi. He bought the car, but for his personal use, and I had to go through hell to get back most of the money. He still has $30,000 for me, but I don't want to reach out to him for it and get tempted again.

Kelly, 22, student:

I bought a man a very expensive watch for his birthday, even though I know he has his wife at home. It's just that I wanted to let him know I appreciate him. I know he only wears it when he is coming to see me, but I don't regret it. Nice men deserve nice things.

Tashana, 32, nail technician:

I'm not the domestic type but when he performs really well I go into full wifey mode — lavish breakfast, nice texts all day, house spic and span, fancy dinner, everything. Usually I play tough, but when he does certain things for me, I'll bring him the moon and stars.

Shericka, 25, student:

I don't believe in buying men expensive things because my body is already a priceless gift, but I know a woman who bought her lover a Honda and pays his insurance. She also gives him grocery money every month, and helped him to buy land to build his house on. This is a man who goes abroad regularly and has no intention of settling down with her.

Maxine, 41, PR officer:

I don't usually move in with men, or even go to their houses, but with this one guy, after the first time we got intimate, he told me that he needed a place to stay for a while because he lived in a family house and his family was getting to him. In the spur of the moment I told him that he could stay with me until he found a place to rent. He was such a slob, and sometimes I really just wanted to be alone, but romantically, those were the best days of my life.

Shernette, 29, legal assistant:

I was so whipped one time that I let him sign into my online shopping account and told him he could just get whatever he wanted from my credit card (at the time he just needed a few computer accessories). Over time I realised that he stopped buying things using his money. If he needed anything — from a comb to cologne — it was coming from my account. I changed the password to my Amazon and it caused a big argument, after which I decided to keep our finances separate. Eventually he left and started 'nyamming out' somebody else.

Sasha-Gaye, 38, banker:

My job comes with a company car so I didn't need my own car, but I didn't want him to take the bus, and he couldn't afford a car on his salary. So he chose an Audi — not brand new, but not old either — and I did the financing. I'm still paying monthly for the car, as well as for insurance and all those things. He pays for gas. I know it's stupid, but I love him, and the way he makes me wild for him, I would do it a hundred times over once he keeps meeting my needs.