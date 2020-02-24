He likes to pull my hair, so I make him buy me bundles





Roses are red, violets are blue. Why only secure one bag, when you can have two?



THERE is no doubt in 2020 whether us women can sustain ourselves financially. We are on the grind, we are killin' it, and we are securing our own damn bags. We don't need men to support us financially.



But we still want them to.



As author and relationship coach Caleen Diedrick explains, “The stereotypical role of the man is to protect and provide. Hence women, independent or otherwise, have an expectation to be supported by men in this way.”

These independent women share why, although they don't need a man's money to put on a pot, they still expect him to bring something to the table.



Nadine, 29, attorney:

I still expect him to support me financially because, frankly, relationships are very expensive to us women and I'm not willing to pay the price for one. My money is for my necessities and future — but anything that is going towards making him feel good or me looking good for him, it's on his tab. He likes to pull hair, so I make him buy me bundles. He likes when my nails are done, so I let him pay for it. He wants me to come over, so he fills my gas tank. These modern times are too serious to be investing in men.



Sherona, 34, consultant:

I think it is only natural that men want to provide for their women and I am not stupidly stubborn to the point where I can't see a good way to make some extra money, even just to save, so I let him. I can see what it does for his ego when he buys or pays for something and it makes me happy. Even though I don't need it, I find stingy men very off-putting.



Tiffany, 27, nurse:

I'm collecting for all my troubles. Men give me so many problems and heartache that I might as well console myself with their credit cards. Like last week my man got me a silly gift for Valentine's Day, even though I deliberately put the sandals that I wanted on my vision board for him to see. So I ordered myself a pair using his money.



Tamara, 33, financial advisor:

The way things set up right now, if you don't let them support you, they'll start expecting you to support them. I just don't break them bad from morning. I don't make monetary demands or go out of my way to ask him to get me expensive things, but I make it clear that I am high maintenance from the get-go, and I never, under any circumstances, gladly reach for my purse.



Dahlia, 42, educator:

It's not that I need him to support me, but it's simple economics. He makes more than I do even though I tend to have more expenses, so it's a given. He expects me to buy stuff for the home without being asked, so it's only a given that he sends on the money without being asked.



Charmaine, 37, entrepreneur:

I used to be one of those women who prided herself on being independent. It felt good. But after my last relationship with a demon man, I realised that a man's money feels better. Can you imagine that after he offered to pay my rent and I told him that that was too grand a gesture so early in the relationship, a few months later I found out that he was paying rent for some 'Shauna'? So clearly if I don't take his money, he will find someone else to give it to!