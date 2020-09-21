Jamaican Princess Whyte participates in world's largest international maritime exercise

A young woman from St Catherine is serving in the US Navy, and was recently part of the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Seaman Princess Whyte is a retail services specialist aboard USS Dewey, currently operating at San Diego, California.

A Navy retail services specialist is responsible for managing and operating all shipboard retail and service activities, including the ship's store, vending machines, coffee kiosks, barber shops and laundry operations.

According to Whyte, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those she grew up with.

“I saw a lot of struggle and people who didn't go far but [would just remain] where they were,” said Whyte. “I wanted to apply my courage and strength to be better, put myself in a better position, and escape what was around me.”

As the world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC, held in August, provided a unique training opportunity that helped participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world's oceans, according to Navy officials.

RIMPAC 2020 was the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. Under the theme, 'Capable, Adaptive, Partners', due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, RIMPAC 2020 was an at-sea only exercise.

Ten nations, 22 surface ships, one submarine, and approximately 5,300 personnel participated. This year's exercise included units or personnel from Australia, Brunei, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, and the United States.

Participating forces exercised a wide range of capabilities during RIMPAC, demonstrating the inherent flexibility of maritime forces. This year's exercise included multinational anti-submarine warfare, maritime-intercept operations, and live-fire training events, among other cooperative training opportunities.

Before the event, Whyte stated, “I am looking forward to seeing multiple countries work as one unit to ensure ownership of the seas, while building stronger relationships with other nations.”

Added Commander, US Third Fleet Vice Adm Scott D Conn: “While we may be able to surge ships and people, we cannot surge trust.

“This formidable team will spend the next two weeks forging relationships and strengthening bonds through a series of events designed to improve our ability to operate together. The work we will do here will make us all more capable and adaptive, and ready to face any challenge or crisis together, whether man-made or a natural disaster.”

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Whyte is most proud of earning her Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist device.

“I am proud of completing my surface warfare qualification because I gained a lot of knowledge learning about ship board life, and this is something I don't have to worry about right now until I get to my next command,” said Whyte. “This is one less obstacle in making rank to petty officer third class.”

As a member of the US Navy, Whyte, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy means I am part of something bigger and greater than myself,” said Whyte.

“I am proud and I stand tall when I wear this uniform knowing what it represents, and I get to make my family proud every day.”