Jamaican sailor gives training on starting main fuel pump aboard US Navy warship

Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Brianna Samuels (left) from Westmoreland gives training to Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Tahirah Geter on starting the main fuel pump aboard US 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).



Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo- Pacific region.







Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT