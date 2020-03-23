LOVE UNDER LOCKDOWN: Jamaicans plan for #quarantineandchill

JAMAICANS are predicting that clinics and the obstetrics and maternity units at hospitals should brace for a surge in birth rates for the coming November-January period, as #quarantineandchill has become the way of life for most of us.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton may have been trying to take the edge off a bad situation when he Tweeted the recommendation to “try not to stress” and quarantine and chill last week, but some Jamaicans needed no further encouragement to run with the recommendation.

Asked how they will, and have been spending their time in lockdown, these readers share exactly how they intend to love their significant others while under lockdown.

Kelsey, 25, unemployed:

My man, who belongs to someone else, bought my grocery and supplies, and thank God his wife is not here. And when she comes they will quarantine her because she is in one of those big countries with the virus, so I am going to enjoy my time with him until I have to give him up. When he leaves I will watch the 65-inch TV he bought me and enjoy the Netflix and cable that his money pays for.

Sash, 28, photographer:

My man and I plan on finally making that movie that we have been talking about for so long.

Jermaine, 41, truck driver:

My woman will be tired of me! She will be under pressure the whole time that we are on lockdown. Sometimes I am on the road for days and when I get home the only thing I can manage to do is rest up to go back on the road. So my woman is overdue for some good loving and romance.

Michelle, 36, hairstylist:

My belly will be full and all, but I have no loving to get because my man is in Canada. Maybe I will just have to buss a Macka Diamond still, if you know what I mean.

Heather, 35, marketing analyst:

Since we both will be working from home, we are going to try for a baby. We have been so busy that we have not taken the time to get pregnant, so let's see if something can come of this virus.

Garcia, 35, teacher:

I have not been able to really enjoy quarantine and chill because my husband is a medical practitioner. He doesn't even really want to come around us and when he does he is 'Mr Monk'. Hopefully things will get spicy because I have some new moves I want to show him now that I have got a little rest.

Sherica, 29, chartered accountant:

I've been on lockdown for over a year now because my man is abroad in the military. I was gonna go up next month but corona cancelled it. He sent me a bunch of toys for Valentine's Day, so I'm just going to make use of them until I can see him again.

Paula, 26, nail tech:

My boyfriend and his wife are both working remotely, so it's really cutting into the time he gets to spend with me. In the meantime, I'll just do my kegels and squats everyday and wait my turn.