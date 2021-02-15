Kingston woman signals CH-53E helicopter from aboard USS America

PHILIPPINE SEA, Western Pacific — Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alexandra Graham from Kingston, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals a CH-53E helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to land on the flight deck.

USS America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the US 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.