Men's wickedest excuses for not showing out for V-Day

VALENTINE'S Day might have been two weekends ago, but the disappointment of unmet expectations is still palpable for some women. Instead of being wined and dined, cosying up on a sofa or drooling over the better than perfect Valentine's Day gifts courtesy of their significant others, many women found themselves alone, their smartphones in hand, scrolling through their favourite social media platforms green with envy as they viewed gifts and special moments shared by their friends and celebrity couples.

Did your man cop out of Valentine's Day celebrations? Women share some of the excuses their partners gave them for taking a step back from celebrating love on the most romantic day of the year.

Marie, 36, teacher:

He told me that he was in an accident and that he was going to the doctor, police station and all sorts of places. It was just a fender bender, but I guess if I'd pushed the issue it would seem like I valued V-Day more than his life, so I left it. What bothers me more is he didn't tell me about it until the next day — I just couldn't reach him on the 14th and his excuse is that his battery died and he fell asleep as soon as he got home.

Kelsie, 33, realtor:

He said that we need to stop buying into commercialised holidays. He had no problem accepting the AirPods I bought him though. Now, he has promised to make it up to me, but he didn't even tell me happy Valentine's Day.

Michelle, 47, business owner:

My special friend told me that he went to an ATM to pull cash because they were getting a 'network error' message at the store he was purchasing my gifts, and the machine ate his bank card.

Simone, 36, engineer:

He lied that a community in a neighbouring town had lost power and he was the on-call supervisor. When I checked with colleagues at that end, there were no reports of an outage. He came back smelling freshly bathed.

Jasmine, 28, telemarketer:

He said his mother wasn't feeling well and was complaining about a pain in her chest so he had to stay home and monitor her all day. I found out his mother went to church as evidenced on her Facebook page.

Ornella, 30, nurse:

My husband said that we are in a pandemic and he will not spend money on trivial things, because if things get rough he won't be left having regrets about how he spent his money. I am still in shock. This is our first year of marriage; the man is acting like he needed to give me a house or a luxury car. It's the thought that counts — I would have been happy with a rose and a card. I bought him a watch and a set of genuine leather belts, which were accepted. Now, I just feel like telling him I am returning them because I completely agree with not spending unnecessarily.

Denise, 36, food chemist:

My guy is a surgeon; he told me he had to work because he was scheduled for the shift. It so happens that I overheard a conversation on the phone, and he was not scheduled, he volunteered, and to make matters worse, he didn't do a double like he told me. I don't know where or with whom he spent the hours that aren't accounted for, but I won't ask. Oh, I didn't get a gift because according to him, it got delayed in transit, but, of course, that also smells like another lie.