Monitor the health of your breasts with breast thermography

THE recommendations about our breasts always seem to focus on that dreaded word: cancer. Many women mentally associate breast testing with the possibility of getting bad news.

In addition, the screening guidelines are used for women over 40. However, approximately 15 per cent of all breast cancers occur in women under age 45. There are no clear guidelines for breast imaging in younger women.

It would be useful to broaden the discussion to include breast health in all women. Women of all ages could then proactively monitor the health of their breasts, long before age 40.

Teshuva Wellness Jamaica ( www.teshuvawellnessja.com) is now making this possible. For the first time in Jamaica, women of all ages can access breast thermography.

Breast thermography is safe, painless, and radiation-free. It is FDA-approved as an adjunct to other imaging techniques. The technology is safe for women of all ages, including pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

Breast thermography uses high-resolution infrared camera technology to evaluate the blood flow and heat pattern of your breasts. The imaging process takes only 10 minutes and involves no contact with the camera at any time.

The digital images are sent securely to the Pacific Chiropractic and Research Centre in California, USA. Detailed reports are made available within 14 days. The reports give clear recommendations about whether further imaging is necessary, as well as suitable dietary and lifestyle adjustments.

On its own, breast thermography is not a screening tool for breast cancer. However, studies show that an abnormal infrared image is the single most important marker of high risk for developing breast cancer, 10 times more significant than a family history of the disease.

So, you can now take charge of your breast health, learn about your breast cancer risk, and get useful recommendations — all from a simple, painless, imaging test.