Must have foods, exercises for the COVID-19 fight

Dear Donovan,

I know there's no specific cure for COVID-19, but there are ways to build one's immune system to fight such viruses so that the effect on the body is less. Can you suggest some foods and/or specific exercises that are must-haves for building the immune system to fight viruses?

The fact that more than 80 per cent of people affected by COVID-19 go on to make what seems to be a complete recovery shows that the body's immune system, if it's in great/good condition, can fight this infection. Therefore, along with hand-washing and social distancing, it is important to boost your immune system so that the body will have a better chance of dealing with the virus.

I would suggest that you do a two to three-days detox programme. This should be done to make sure that most, if not all, of the backed-up faeces is removed from the body. If you are in a constipated or toxic state this could compromise the immune system.

I would also suggest that you eat an increased amount of fruits and vegetables and also include in your diet fruit and vegetable juices, preferably unsweetened. This is very important to help you to get as much vitamin C as possible. You could also add lime juice to your drinking water before drinking it.

Drinking green juice can also help to boost the immune system. Adding beetroot and carrot juice to the diet will also help to build up the blood. Ribena, cranberry and most of the berries are also loaded with antioxidants which can boost the immune system.

It is also important to avoid sugary, oily, fried and processed foods as they could compromise the immune system. Any food or drink that will make the body acidic can also compromise the immune system. So, if possible, take a break from sodas and sweetened beverages.

Some teas could also be helpful to boost the immune system. These include ginger, moringa, green, sorrel, guinea hen weed, neem, etc. Neem, especially, has been shown to boost white blood cell count. Turmeric, which has been shown to reduce inflammation, can be added to your cooking or taken as a tea. Also, aloe vera and okra have been shown to boost the immune system.

Garlic and onion, which have antibacterial and antiviral properties, can also be added to food or taken as a tea. Bird/cayenne pepper is a good option as well.

You should also be doing exercises, especially cardio and yoga-type exercises, which will also help to keep the immune system boosted. If possible, also try to get out into the fresh, open air even for 15 to 20 minutes each day. Doing deep breathing exercises will also help to boost the immune system.

Good luck.

