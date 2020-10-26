Myth-busting the most inaccurate and infuriating stereotypes about women

YOU would think that in the year of our Lord 2020, when women are running companies, countries and crèches, that certain myths and generalisations about us would have been discontinued. But still they live on, despite us proving time and time again that we are diverse, capable and multifaceted individuals. You still hear stereotypes in even the most innocent comments, inferring that women are emotional, crazy, unstable, clingy, weak, terrible drivers, and don't know what they want to eat. That's just not true.

These women myth-bust some of the most inaccurate and infuriating stereotypes that are still being perpetuated about women.

Shanna, 26, PR officer:

It's upsetting me and my homegirls that men still act like women are automatically bad drivers. As soon as someone does something silly on the road you hear, 'I bet it is a woman driver' and most of the time that's not the case. Sure, a lot of women might be more careful and obedient to traffic signals, but that actually makes us better drivers than you are. Men are always leading in terms of causing accidents and fatalities. And any day a man sees me in my little Swift and thinks I can't drive or I will be bullied on the road, tell him to come bad drive me and see…

Kim, 30, dental surgeon:

This idea that if a woman has an outburst or raises her voice, she must be on her period is so upsetting to me. First of all I'm not emotional, I'm passionate. I can't help that my voice cracks and my eyes get wet when I am making a point. If a man does it, he is seen as confident and 'alpha', but when I do it I'm crazy and unstable? Sure it's in a higher pitch, but that doesn't make my point less valid, and that doesn't mean I'm menstruating. And most women have mood swings just before their periods, not during, OK?

Gizelle, 34, entrepreneur:

There's the belief that women are born nurturers and we automatically love and want children. I never felt any great maternal instinct, so I know this is not true. How is it that it takes two people to make and raise children, yet only one gender is expected to love and nurture them? Nurturing a child is not a female gene. It's something all parents must do. Why are only women seen as caregivers?

Petal, 28, fitness trainer:

This idea that women are weak and should be 'petite' and soft to be feminine is so outdated. I am a strong woman. I am 5'10, and I work out, and I can fight. I can beat up a man if he attacks me. It is very infuriating when people try to masculinise these qualities, because they feel like only men should be strong enough to be protectors. Many women are strong, and many men are weak. Women are tall and men are short. These shouldn't be gender-defined.

Sasha, 27, student:

The thinking that women are clingy, women are crazy, women can't control their emotions. These are untrue, and I honestly think men are more clingy, crazy, and emotionally unstable than any women I know, but they don't show that side to their friends. They just go crazy on whoever they are dating when the relationship goes bad.

Tianna, 39, legal assistant:

They always say men cheat because they can, and women cheat because they are unhappy. As someone who has cheated just because I could get away with it, I know this is not the case. But it's OK if the men keep thinking that.