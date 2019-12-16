New business causing stress, weight gain

Dear Donovan,

I have just started my new company and I suspect that because of the stress I have lost my appetite. However, I have also gained a significant amount of weight in muscle, and I don't understand this. I will drink a cup of tea in the morning and have nothing else throughout the day, as I just don't have an appetite. I take vitamins occasionally, but these don't help with opening my appetite. Meantime, I have moved from 185 pounds to 215 in just two months, and at night I will have gas cramps and pain, but still no appetite. What can I do to fix my issues? I am 6'2” and before the new job my diet was high carb and high protein. I don't have any medical issues.



Starting a new company and becoming self-employed is a serious decision. A business can generate a large amount of income as well as a large amount of stress. I would agree with you that most of the challenges you are facing might be due to your high stress levels. Stress can play an important role in weight gain.



The textbook situation is that when the body comes under stress there is usually a loss of appetite at first and over time this stress will boost the appetite and we overeat. There is usually a tendency for the body to crave extra calories to deal with stress. In addition, the level of the stress hormone cortisol usually rises during stressful periods. This hormone can cause an increase in insulin which can cause the blood sugar levels to drop and create a craving for sugary and fatty foods. Over time this hormone can cause overeating to become a habit which can cause weight gain; especially in the stomach. However, in your case you are not following the typical textbook explanation. Your appetite is very low to the point that you are not eating throughout the day and you are having gas pains at night.



However, with all of this, you are gaining weight which you think is due to muscle, but I am not sure. It might not be a bad idea to check your body composition to see what your fat content is like. I must tell you that based on the fact that you are eating so little I would expect that you should be losing weight. However, this is clearly not the case. I am wondering if you are retaining water. I would suggest that you get yourself checked out by a doctor just to make sure that there is no underlying medical problem.



That aside, I believe the source of the problem is the new company and the level of stress it is generating. As you have found out, stress can affect your appetite which can lead to other complications. I personally believe that if you are able to reduce your stress levels, your appetite will come back. So you will have to start working on the mind, and believing that you will succeed with this new business. In addition, you will have to start programming your mind for success using visualisation, affirmation, etc. Also doing some courses and seminars about business might help to develop your confidence.



You could also find some activities including exercise that will help to reduce your stress levels. Running a business is not easy but you have to believe that you can do it. If you don't get your mental space right, it is likely that you won't get the business right. In addition, you are also suffering from gas pains because your appetite is low and you are not eating much. I must tell you that you will have to make some changes in your eating habits because gas pains will slow you down and you have a new company to run. Not eating properly can also lead to a number of stomach issues which you don't want at this time. I would suggest that even though your appetite is not there, you should still force yourself to eat something.



It is best to start with small meals several times per day. These meals initially may just be a fruit, a salad, or a light soup. It is easier to drink than to eat, so having liquid meals might be important.

Overall, you should always try to eat, and eat on time, or you will always have gas pains. Drinking low sugar teas or light broth may also help to get some of the gas out of your system. I would suggest that along with your change in eating habits that you try and get in some exercise as well. Even two to three days per week might be helpful. Exercise will help to reduce your stress and also improve your appetite and mood.



You should work on your stress levels as this might be the primary cause of your weight gain. However, you will also have to work on the factors associated with the business that makes you feel stress.



Good luck!



We will answer your weight-related questions



Are you struggling to lose weight or just need some advice on living a healthier life? Tell us about your health issues and we'll have nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant answer them for you. Grant has over 12 years' experience in the fitness industry and is the owner of DG's Nutrition and Wellness Centre, 39 Lady Musgrave Road. Call him at 876-286-1363. E-mail questions to clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.