Rejuvenated and it feels so good

PHARMACISTS and medical professionals across several disciplines were educated about vaginal rejuvenation, the newest fixation in women's health, when Dr Daryl Daley, one of the keynote speakers at the recently held Medical Disposables and Supplies M-Powered pharmaceutical seminar took the podium.



The cosmetic gynecologist and obstetrician was the highlight of the afternoon session with his presentation at the Worthington, Spanish Court Hotel.



“If you put vagina and rejuvenation in a sentence together you get fireworks – basically its an umbrella term used to describe a range of aesthetic and functional procedures that correct and restores the optimal structure of the vagina and surrounding structures,” Dr Daley said.



Cosmetic gynaecology has carved itself a niche in the local market, coinciding with international trends which have seen droves of women investing in surgical and non-surgical procedures to improve stress incontinence and fix vaginal laxity or other reproductive issues.



“Quick fixes are a no – the vagina is a very special body part and very sensitive. It does not need your help. Whatever you are attempting to do to the vagina should be done under the supervision of or after the examination of a gynecologist,” Dr Daley warned.



Although complications can occur following any form of surgery, there are little to no immediate complications following vaginal rejuvenation, making it one of the most patient friendly cosmetic procedures available.



“Everyone wants to know about complications but it's very rare,” he explained. “But you have to counsel the client.”



Dr Daley was one of six speakers at the event that covered various health topics.