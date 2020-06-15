Superfoods to 'strengthen your back'

THERE'S a reason why the local roots man is so iconic — he has mastered the art of combining potions and tonics that serve to address many medical concerns. One of these is male virility, where he will prescribe tonics to do things like “strengthen the back” — making a man more powerful in the bedroom.

The method behind the roots man's success isn't exactly novel; in fact, what he has done is incorporate herbs and foods into his potions that are known to elicit certain types of reactions in the body. These include the superfoods below, for men who want to strengthen their backs.

Spirulina

Spirulina is one of the most nutritive foods. The protein and vitamin content are high. The antioxidants in this plant boosts energy and makes you feel invigorated. It helps to reduce cholesterol and blood pressure. It also helps with blood flow. It also removes anxiety and depression which may prevent most men from functioning properly. Of note, spirulina contains vitamin E — an important element in the production of testosterone, which plays an essential role in the sex drive of both men and women.

Dandelion, medina, and sarsaparilla

These are used to make tonics. The sarsaparilla plant can also be blended with arrowroot, linseed, and peanut for a tonic. These are good to build up a man's stamina.

Herb mix

Ginseng and fenugreek are known to increase stamina. A mixture of herbal plants such as hold-me-tight and chaney root are common ingredients in roots mixtures.

Okra, peanut

Mixing up okra, peanut, Supligen, Irish moss, and some gin or Guinness, works wonders.

Fruit mix

Melon was once termed old time Viagra, and it still holds a place in modern mixes. Mixing fruits like melon (the white part or the bark), Noni and pomegranate are a good booster.

Chocolate, bananas

Several foods have been named over the years as capable of increasing sexual desire and boosting performance — including chocolate, bananas, and avocados. Chocolate actually has chemicals that boost your mood.

Meat

Whether you prefer tenderloin or striploin, beef contains zinc and iron that increase the efficacy of the red blood cells in transporting oxygen. It also contains B vitamins and protein for fuel and endurance. Pork contains carnitine and L-arginine (amino acids that improve blood flow), zinc, and protein. Like with beef, pork helps to stimulate the release of dopamine which is a neurotransmitter in control of the brain's pleasure centres.

Seafood

Salmon is an ideal source of omega-3 fats, which help to lower blood pressure, triglycerides, and improve circulation. If that's not enough, omega-3s also boost production of dopamine — the feel-good hormone. The omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA found in shrimp not only help to raise dopamine levels in the brain that trigger arousal, but the omega-3s also help prevent the build-up of plaque in your arteries, thus improving blood flow throughout your body. Scallops, clams, and oysters contain two amino acids — D-aspartic acid and N-methyl-D-aspartate — that have been found to increase sex hormones in men and women. All three are high in zinc, which can regulate sex hormones.