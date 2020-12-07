Say no to toxic black hair

WALKING down the hair care aisle at any beauty store can be very overwhelming for a woman of colour. There are so many cosmetic products that are marketed exclusively for black women with the promise of taming their kinks and coils to make their hair more 'presentable'. However, recent studies show that there is growing evidence that these products marketed to black women contain known harmful chemicals. Research has also shown that there are fewer non-toxic options in black hair products than there are in those marketed to the general public. Black women may be disproportionally impacted by harmful exposures to toxic ingredients in their hair products.

“Black women are overexposed and under-protected from toxic chemicals,” said CEO of Zipporah Hair and Skin, Carmen Thomas. After her battle with a benign brain tumour, Thomas began to realise how sensitive her skin and scalp became to the products she would normally use.

Thomas stumbled upon a study conducted by the Silent Spring Institute and published in the journal Environmental Research where 18 different products geared towards black women were examined. The products ranged from hot oil treatments, anti-frizz hair polishes, leave-in conditioners, root stimulators, hair lotions and hair relaxers. The results found all of the products tested contained hazardous chemicals, including parabens, a type of preservative that can interfere with a woman's natural oestrogen level and has been linked to breast cancer, and phthalates, which can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs and reproductive system.

The study's findings are consistent with data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found that black women have higher levels of some phthalates and parabens in their bodies compared with white women. The findings could help researchers understand why black women may experience early puberty and have higher rates of hormone-related issues such as uterine fibroids, infertility, and pre-term births.

Thomas began to make her all-natural hair and skin products which gave birth to Zipporah.

“Without even knowing it, people of colour have become their own chemists by mixing products from different brands in hopes of getting the right look for their hair,” she explained.

Zipporah Hair Care products focus on natural ingredients that help promote healthy hair, such as aloe vera, avocado, shea butter, castor oil coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, grape seed, and jojoba. These oils all have different properties that will help with hydrating and strengthening your hair.

Zipporah Hair and Skin is manufactured on the cool plains of Yallahs, St Thomas. Check them out @zipporahairandskin on Instagram or www.zipporahhairandskin.com.