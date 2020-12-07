School donation

The Transport Authority has donated furniture to Melrose Primary School in Kingston for use in their sick bay and isolation area, to help the school observe COVID-19 protocols.

Pausing for a photo op at the hand over are Keisha Waller, principal (front left); Sudaine Chin-Taylor, Transport Authority representative (front right), and in the back, from left, Elizabeth Miller, vice-principal; Petra-Kene Williams, corporate communications manager, Transport Authority; and Thelma Broderick, Transport Authority representative.