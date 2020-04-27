Secrets of women who lose weight

THERE are numerous diets, supplements, products and exercise programmes that promise you guaranteed results in no time. If you have been trying to lose weight for some time, however, it is understandable if you may have become a bit sceptical about what works and what doesn't. In fact, you may feel as if nothing at all works!



According to the women we've spoken to, and have featured in our running Body Transformation Stories to Inspire You series, the truth is that there are many ways to lose weight. What was absolutely clear for these women who managed to not only lose the weight, but keep it off, however, is that they were motivated to create better lifestyles, and they were consistent. Here are their secrets.

Tonoya Wint, lost 25 pounds in four months:

“I eat only eight hours for the day and fast the remaining 16. My diet consists of nuts, beans, vegetables, sometimes protein powder, but I try to keep it simple. So, I might have a smoothie in the morning, protein and quinoa for lunch, and then for dinner maybe one slice of bread with tuna or half a teaspoon of peanut butter. In my second month I was working out two times daily because I really wanted to reach that target. After losing the weight I just felt so good and really wanted to keep at it.”

Tanya Bourne, lost 50 pounds in five months:

“I exercised four times per week and made significant adjustments to my diet and eating patterns. I dropped meat from my diet and started having strictly seafood and vegetables. I cut rice, flour, sugar, and found some suitable replacements.”

Kelly McIntosh, lost 50 pounds in 18 months:

“I cut carbs from my diet. Once I cut the carbs my body started working with me. It's not magic, it's science. I had always been working out, but as I changed my diet and started to lose weight and my mind cleared, I was lighter and I had more energy levels. It was second nature to start moving. I exercise five times a week now; I do a 5K every Saturday morning. Exercise is not my main way to lose weight, but it complements it.”

Crystal Luke, lost 15 pounds in three months:

“I started with my diet at first. I reduced the amount of dairy and sugar in my diet significantly and focused on moderating the amount of food that I ate, and I began to see improvement. I also tried to maintain consistent physical activity even though I didn't use the gym. Then I started working with a fitness trainer (Alex Carrington) who started to train with me at my home. He didn't make training difficult, and he didn't put me on any strict diets or use any complex terms — and it became easier.”

Julian Lawrence, lost 21 pounds in six months:

“I switched to a completely plant-based diet. My diet consists of lots of fruits, fruit smoothies, vegetables (both raw and steamed), beans, grains and plant proteins. I consume a minimum of 64 ounces of water each day and my body feels so great. I also work out regularly at home with the help of YouTube videos.”

Michelle Jones, lost 40 pounds in six months:

“I am committed to the Ketogenic diet and consistent exercise. I am now focused on strength and resistance training, which I do at least three times each week, coupled with aerobics classes twice weekly. My diet is high in fats and oils, moderate in protein, and very low in carbs. I believe that weight loss begins in the kitchen, and exercise enhances it.”

Kristen Laing, lost 80 pounds in three years:

“I find creative ways to stay active. For example, I help co-workers lift objects and run errands for the thrill of moving some muscle. I've also made a habit of walking to places [to which] I would have otherwise driven, and [walking] around instead of sitting, just to be more active. Also, I'm very mindful of my diet. My rule of thumb is to make sure that I consume fewer calories than my body needs each day, so it pulls from the fat reserves for energy to get through the day.”