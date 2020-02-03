She met a guy from Tinder on the vacation I paid for

IN relationships, many of us go above and beyond to make our partners happy — after all, their happiness is our own.

But have you ever found yourself deeply regretting something that you did for them because, in retrospect, they didn't deserve it?

If you feel this way, rest assured you're not alone. These All Woman readers share the things they regret doing for their exes.

Donna, 37, realtor:

I regret funding the start-up for his business that he currently co-owns with his wife.

Keron, 25, chef:

I regret getting a job for her because, all of a sudden, she didn't have any time for me; then I later found out that she had started dating her manager.

Carlington, 27, unemployed:

I regret going down on her because that still didn't help anything. She still ended up cheating on me.

Nicholas, 32, security guard:

I regret giving her my hard-earned money because she used it to mind another man.

Tanya, 33, customer care agent:

I don't regret anything materialistic, because it was genuinely from my heart. However, I do regret the commitment and being loyal because in the end those things didn't matter to him and I was still hurt and disrespected.

Keniel, 24, taxi operator:

I regret buying her a phone because it's the same phone she used to talk to other men. I gave her the means to cheat because if she was still walking and begging calls and credit I am sure that wouldn't have happened.

Channi, 34, call centre agent:

I regret wasting all of seven years of my life being faithful and avoiding some friends who I thought would have been toxic to the health of our relationship. When he left I didn't have the mental support I needed to heal. So yes, I hated that I sacrificed relationships for him.

Barry, 38, field technician:

I regret helping my ex to finish up her room and to buy furniture to put in it — not because I don't want her to live well, but because she has now brought another man to have access to the things that I worked very hard to buy, in cash, for her.

Mark, 30, teacher:

I paid her airfare and gave her shopping money for her vacation in September, only to later learn that she went to see a guy from Tinder who promised to marry her. She went and enjoyed herself and didn't so much as bring me back a Jolly Rancher!

Patrice, 35, loan officer:

I regret having agreed to be the guarantor for my ex's student loan because now I constantly have to be keeping in contact with him to pay his fees because I am tired of Students' Loan Bureau reaching out to me because he keeps slacking off.