Side hustle ideas to supplement your income

SOMETIMES a nine-to-five just cannot cut it, especially if yours is a single-income household.

If you are looking to supplement your income, a side hustle might just be the game-changer you need. Not sure what the options are? Financial adviser Granville Knight shares a list of jobs that would make ideal side hustles.

Online business

Many people are finding online businesses very lucrative and flexible. With an online business, people can meet the demands of their regular jobs and prepare packages for delivery during their spare time.

Some common products sold online that seem to be doing well are hair extensions, baby products, clothing, gadgets, and fragrances.

Freelance writing

If you are good at writing, then there is always a place for you. Whether it is with a newspaper company, PR firm, or other small sites, this is also something that you can earn some extra money from. Other writing-related opportunities that you can do on the side include editing or proofreading, typing, and helping individuals to complete or prepare documents such as résumés.

Teaching online

These days, education has become accessible virtually through online teaching with the support of video technology. Several companies offer online teaching opportunities for people with a degree, usually to teach English to non-English speakers, even if you don't have a teaching certificate or experience. All that is required is for you to complete and receive a pass for an online-based exam set up by the company.

Airbnb

Depending on where you live, you may have a viable opportunity with an unoccupied section of your home for renting to visitors who are staying for short periods of time.

Maximising on your skills

Whatever your skill is, you can use it to start a business. For example, if you are good at cake baking and decorating you can make cakes and cupcakes. Also, you can create social media pages for the business to showcase your art and invite people to make orders. Custom-type cakes tend to attract higher prices so invest in classes and make yourself more marketable. With people buying more into Brand Jamaica and local products, if you are creative and handy with a sewing machine you can explore skills such as sewing clothing, bags, and making sandals.

Accounting

If you have an accounting background or you are actively working in accounting and auditing, for example, you can help other businesses with their accounting and finances. Many businesses, especially smaller ones, cannot afford to hire a full-time accountant so they welcome your kind of business.

Customer service

Some companies are now employing part-time customer service representatives to work from home and handle incoming phone or live chat service requests. Once you have a reliable Internet connection, this may be the job for you.

Event planner

These days people are investing more in the aesthetics of their events. It's not just about ideal wedding days anymore, but now there are gender reveals, baby showers, and parties every possible day of the week at various times of the day. If you have experience in photography, videography, graphic arts, decorating, or you are great at planning or organisation, you should consider getting a foot in this industry.

Social media manager

More businesses are trying to expand their brands by using various social media platforms to advertise their companies, their products and services, and promotions, for example. For these pages to be effective, then the business will require someone who has knowledge of the business and who is able to respond to potential clients and customers, to monitor and manage comments, as well as generate and publish content.