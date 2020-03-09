Slap me, grab me, and I won't call the police

WHETHER it is that we think our partners cannot bring certain fantasies to life, or that they would judge us for even having such thoughts, we store some of our strongest desires on the back shelves of the closet, perhaps to be brought out for future use.

These readers removed some of the clutter from their closets to reveal their secret fetishes.

Sheena, 27, content creator:

I really like when men 'bad me up', but it really depends on the man and on the situation. Like one time I was going out with my boyfriend and I was wearing a sleeveless top and he said, “Go put on your jacket,” in a really stern tone. A part of me wanted to say, “Who are you talking to like that?” but another part of me just started quivering with love for him.

Juju, 25, radiographer:

I'm really turned on by clean, well groomed, cute finger and toenails and dimples (both face and back). These might seem very 'vanilla' compared to most fetishes, but all my lovers have had pronounced dimples and really neat, elegant fingers and toes. I don't think I could be with somebody who lacks these things.

Tajay, 28, videographer:

I like BDSM, and I even do some light forms of it with my current girlfriend, but I know she wouldn't want to go all the way so I don't push it. Most of these girls watch a little Fifty Shades and think they're submissive, but if you give them a proper slap they're ready to rail up and slap you back and call the police.

Geena, 29, store clerk:

I like being watched. I'm very comfortable with my body — I know I am sexy, and I think I enjoy my partner watching me more than being engaged in the act itself. I made a few of my own videos and posted them online without my face, and just seeing the number of views increasing felt so powerful and sexy.

Jenny, 31, teacher:

I like dirty talk. My ex used to call me the most degrading names when we were in bed and I found it so exciting. Even when he was away he would repeat some of the things and I'd feel a rush through my body. But I am now married to a white American and I don't know how to get my husband to grab my throat and say, “Who fah body dis?”

Kirk, 35, surveyor:

I like the taste of sweat — not like a dirty woman who hasn't showered in days, but like when she just comes from the gym after a day of work, or she is just randomly doing chores and sweating. Just tasting that sweet, salty goodness on her neck, arms, or just about anywhere on her body does it for me.

Kimora, 30, interior designer:

I'm kind of into role play — not the weird daddy-daughter stuff, but I like pretending to be in some different scenarios when we're doing it. My favourite scenario is being held prisoner at a military base and my partner is a sexy soldier who cannot resist coming to be with me even though he shouldn't. Maybe it's all the romance novels I read as a teen, but I can't get off unless I close my mind and imagine something surreal.

Nadine, 35, entrepreneur:

I only have unusual fixations when it comes to smells. A scent can either turn me on or off instantly. The smell of petrol gives me the best feeling ever.

Charles, 36, accountant:

I really enjoy being intimate with a woman when she is pregnant. There is just something so special about a pregnant woman's body, especially when you know that you are the one who made her so. She is just so ripe and warm and soft. I even feel attracted to pregnant women who aren't mine. I tell them all the time how beautiful they look carrying life inside them. You would be surprised to know just how neglected some of these wonderful women are, and how far they would go to satisfy their cravings.