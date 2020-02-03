Sweet (money) talk

THE chemistry seems OK — physically she is all you imagined, she has a good vibe, and there are so many things that are irresistible about her personality. And she tells you that she feels the same way. But does she? Does she only have a good time when you take her shopping, give her your credit card details or turn up with expensive luxury items? Below men share how they knew that these women just wanted their money.

Roshane, 34, contractor:

I was talking to this girl and every day she made it her point of duty to show me shoes and stuff on the Internet because one time I allowed her to get some perfume and couple other things for her birthday. She even sent me the conversion rates and if I didn't say anything she would send me more pictures until I would eventually give in. But then it became a habit and every day it was something new — and always something materialistic, nothing to better herself. But I guess that's the way it is when you pick up a woman who does not work.

Johnothan, 37, mechanic:

Every time she wanted something she would sweet talk me, and we could do all sorts of erotic acrobatics over the phone, until it was time for us to meet in person, then she would always have an excuse. She's the first woman I ever met who was visited by her Aunt Flo so many times in one month! Then when I brought it up she would start an argument. I just stayed around because I liked her vibe even though I knew all along that it was just my pocket she had her eyes on.

Henry, 31, truck driver:

I was along with this girl for a long time. I would barely get any loving or affection until I would come with money and nice things for her. As soon as she finished school, which I helped her with, she started to behave strangely. As soon as she got a job and started to make her own money she told me things wouldn't work out. A few months down the line she resurfaced to say that she overreacted, and I was single so I said I would try things out, only to find out that she had lost her job, and that's the reason she resurfaced. I just broke things off right there and then.

Andre, 27, police officer:

A woman like that is always hungry and thirsty, and always needs to fix her hair and get clothes. Yes man, the same ones who make you wonder if you are paying child maintenance.

Ramone, 28, plant operator:

Look at how she operates when you give her your card, for example. Does she buy anything for you when she goes shopping? Does she try to do anything nice for you? Or is it just about you and your money? For example, there was this girl who clearly just wanted to empty my account and she wouldn't even cook some food or wash my clothes even after she would spend 50 grand from my card in one go!