Teen mothers covered by WCJF during COVID-19

ADOLESCENT mothers enrolled at the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) are being supported during this difficult time, despite the physical facilities across the island being closed. WCJF Executive Director Dr Zoe Simpson says the foundation continues to provide access to education, welfare, and psychological support to the expectant and new moms entrusted in its care.

“Regardless of the circumstances, the welfare and well-being of the adolescent mothers and their babies remain our concern and responsibility and every effort is being made to meet their needs,” Dr Simpson told All Woman. “The counsellors have maintained contact with the adolescent mothers to provide them with support during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She highlighted that individual and group counselling sessions are being held virtually, to ascertain that plans are in place for the girls to be taken to the hospital for delivery, and that they have the needed items for hospital care.

“To ensure the delay of a second pregnancy in the present environment, one-to-one conversations are being had about the use of a contraceptive method, and the girls are encouraged to keep their postnatal appointments in this regard,” she added.

In early April the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport partnered with the WCJF to provide “dignity packages” which consisted of grocery, self-care, and baby products to the foundation's 10 locations across the island. These packages have assisted with the teens' nutritional needs in lieu of the hot meals provided at the centres daily, and counsellors are in touch with the girls to ascertain the extent to which additional support is needed, Dr Simpson explained.

“The indication, to date, is that the girls are coping for the most part,” she affirmed.

In recognising that some adolescent mothers live in less-than-desirable arrangements, the foundation's counsellors, though working from home, are being mobilised to address certain anticipated challenges.

“The counsellors are being trained to deliver psychological first aid, and how to identify and deal with gender-based violence, considering the circumstances under which some of the girls live, and their vulnerabilities,” the director confirmed. “Training sessions are also being delivered in the use of social media and online platforms to enhance the delivery of counselling services. The counsellors have been provided with mobile units and data plans to enable them to do the one-on-one and group counselling sessions.”

Academic support is also of great importance to the foundation during this time, seeing that one of its main objectives is to reintegrate the new mothers into the formal education system.

“The girls in the CSEC [Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate] group have been engaged in virtual classes. Those who do not have a mobile telephone, and those without online access, will soon be provided with smartphones and data plans,” Dr Simpson reassured. She highlighted that staff members are also being equipped as necessary to deliver lessons from their homes.

Dr Simpson anticipates that the foundation's ability to provide support will be bolstered by contributions it expects to receive in the near future.

“UNICEF has committed to provide the foundation with $2m COVID-19 support to build capacity and adequately address the needs of the adolescent mothers; and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is taking steps to advance a portion [$500K] of their committed contribution to the A-STREAM Programme which seeks to provide reintegrated girls with psychosocial and financial support,” she said.

Five hundred and two girls were enrolled in the foundation's programme for adolescent mothers between January and March of this year. The WCJF served a total of 1,015 teen moms between last April and March of this year.