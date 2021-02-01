The real reason you cannot overcome PCOS cravings

IN my work with women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and nutrition coaching, one of the biggest obstacles I hear about time and time again is the struggle with cravings.

“Lawd gosh, when I tell you I just cannot put down the bread, crackers and the chips dem!”

If this is your experience as well, know that it is very common one.

Research shows that a significant number of women with PCOS experience cravings. These cravings make adhering to a prescribed way of eating difficult and they hinder attempts at weight loss in women with PCOS.

You may feel absolutely powerless to say no to these sweet, salty and starchy treats, regardless of how many tips and tricks you have tried from the Internet.

I am here to tell you: these powerful craving aren't just “mental greed” but a result of your body going through a physiological, hormonal and neurochemical imbalance.

So why do women with PCOS experience cravings? Here is what's going on:

Insulin resistance

Insulin is our storage hormone. It carries glucose or blood sugar into the cells. In situations of insulin resistance, there is a reduced ability of body cells to respond to insulin, leaving the cells starved of glucose. The body demands more glucose, causing you to grab the sugary, sweet carb-heavy foods.

Leptin resistance

Many women with PCOS have leptin resistance – that is, the hormone that tells us we are full is off balance, or not functioning properly. When this happens we never get the signal we are full – leading to looking for high carbs, and easily overeating.

Serotonin release

When we consume sugar filled foods on a regular basis, serotonin, the “feel-good hormone” is released Your body gets used to this “hit” and is constantly on the lookout for more.

Gut dysbiosis

We have a very delicate balance of bacteria within our gut. Sometimes medication such as the pill or metformin, alcohol or stress can throw off the balance between good and bad bacteria. When this happens the little microbes send signals to the brain demanding more sugar, swaying our food preferences to cupcakes, bread and crackers.

If you are a woman with PCOS, I understand how difficult it can be to overcome food challenges especially when you are trying your best and not seeing results. Know that it isn't your fault and that your body isn't broken. It just requires a little more delicate handling,

Monique Allen, BSC, is a certified holistic nutritionist and PCOS expert. She runs a web-based practice where she helps women with PCOS lose weight without diet, the gym, or pills. If you need additional resources or personal support follow her on social media @themoniqueallen or email hello@themoniqueallen.com