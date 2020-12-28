The right moves to get from fat to fit

BY now you're probably suffering from diner's remorse as you stare in the mirror, as that pledge you made with yourself not to indulge so much over the Christmas didn't exactly pan out. And if, like many of us, you sat back and enjoyed all the niceties on the holiday table, the person looking back at you in the mirror may be a bit chubbier than she was a few weeks ago.

Not to worry, overeating at Christmas is a problem fitness experts are prepared to tackle in the early months of the new year, as it's expected that people want to have fun and indulge with their families. It's also quite easy to make up for the slip-up from the holidays, with a few targeted exercises and changes to your eating habits that will have you back in shape in no time.

What are the moves that will have you shedding the weight fast enough to welcome 2021 with a bang in your step and not in your belly?

Exercise like crazy

The most common way to lose weight quickly is to do a large amount of exercise and reduce calories drastically to less than 800 calories per day. When you consume fewer calories than your body burns, the body is forced to dip into the reserves, which results in weight loss. The more you cut your calories, the greater the potential weight loss. To lose one pound per week you will have to cut your calorie intake by 500 calories per day. A loss of 3,500 calories per week will result in a weight loss of one pound per week.

Eat and drink your veggies

In order to cut calories to the required amounts and at the same time be healthy, you will have to consume mainly fruits, vegetables, vegetable juices, broths, salads and yoghurt. A diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods will also make you lose weight faster compared to a diet with a lot of processed foods. Therefore, for about three to four of the seven days of the week, mainly do liquid meals — coconut water, vegetable juices, water, light shakes, broth and green tea. If you have vitamin and mineral supplements, you can also take them during the week of your programme.

Up your cardio

You should do at least an hour of cardio-type exercises per day. This will further help to reduce your calories. These include jump rope, brisk walks, running, swimming, dancing, cycling, sprints, burpees and hiking — basically anything that gets your heart rate up and into a state of fat burning. Since cardiovascular activities help with burning calories throughout the day, they are ideal for people seeking to lose weight, and they also help with maintaining a healthy weight.

Get walking and do resistance training

Walk for 30 to 45 minutes at least three times per week. Walking helps to you lose weight while stretching your bones and toning your muscles.

And for better results when exercising, bump up your exercise game a notch by adding weights/resistance to your exercise activities. This helps you to build muscle, which helps in burning more calories. Resistance exercises should be done at least two to three times per week.

Be very specific about what you eat

When choosing how you will divide your calories, make sure to choose healthy options that will provide your body with essential nutrients and help with promoting a thinner waistline.

