

Michelle White (left) receives a certificate of achievement from the Juliet Holness, Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew, at the handover ceremony for a block machine donated by the Caribbean Cement Company.

White is one of seven women who received training in the theory of block making along with practical training on using the specific machine which was donated by Carib Cement. Looking on is Klao Bell-Lewis (centre), head of communications and community outreach.