The things you really need to stock up on

IN the past few weeks, more people than most of us can recall in history have been caught on video getting into fist fights as they struggle to mass acquire “essential items”. As families self-isolate to protect themselves against the COVID-19 disease, they are urged to buy and stock goods wisely. But while most people get it, there are others who are still not sure what should be on their essentials list, and then they have to visit stores and pharmacies often, as a need arises, defeating the whole purpose of isolating.

Should your list really include the much-coveted toilet paper, wet wipes, alcohol? The list below should be a great guide for what families really need to be stocking up on in the crisis.

Baby supplies

If you have a baby then you want to make sure you have some essential things. These include diapers, diaper rash cream, formula, baby wash, medication such as fever reducers, and a three-month supply of drugs for any existing condition. Grab juice and other packaged baby foods, especially if a lot of what you need to make their food is perishable.

Cleaning agents, hand soap and detergents

You want to make sure that you continuously clean surfaces. Commonly ignored areas that are often touched include TV remotes, tables, doorknobs and handles. If you can't get the brand name disinfectants, make your own mix with bleach and water, or use local disinfectants which have the same ingredients as the brand name ones. Be careful not to mix the cleaning agents because some combinations can be harmful.

A first aid kit

With the medical system already under some amount of pressure and people being advised against going into public hospitals except in cases of emergency, a first aid kit will prepare you to manage minor injuries that can be treated at home. Additionally, make sure that you buy supplies for your first aid kit such as adhesive bandages (Band-Aid), hydrogen peroxide, cotton, thermometer, gauze, scissors, tape, minor burn ointments, and antibiotic ointments.

Medication

For people with existing medical conditions, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that you stock up on 90 days' supply of these medications. The National Health Fund has since made adjustments to the usual 30-day policies, making provisions instead for beneficiaries of the programme to access a 90-day supply of medications that they would usually access at a discounted rate through the fund. Stocking up on over-the-counter drugs such as Panadol, Paracetamol, cough syrup, antacids, vitamins and minerals supplements, will allow you to take care of issues such as the common cold, reducing fevers, or for a cough. You should also stock up on rehydration solutions just in case you or a family member start getting dehydrated. Pedialyte or coconut water are suitable for kids.

Entertainment supplies

Being in isolation will get pretty boring, so you want to make sure that you have distractions. The Internet can go down even if there is Internet access, plus you don't want your family sitting around watching TV all day. So, if you can, get board games, trivia activities, and other stimulating games that will get them engaged.

Work from home supplies

You may need supplies to work from home such as a mouse, ink, paper for your printer, and other stationery that you wouldn't readily have at home otherwise.