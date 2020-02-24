Three smiles

From left, Merdina Callum, communications coordinator; Sharlene Hamilton, office coordinator, Transport Authority; and Diandra Barrett, manager, special projects, HOPE Programme, smile at the launch of the Transport Authority training programme for new drivers to alleviate the driver shortage in the Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) sector recently.

