What can families do this summer?
JUNE marks the beginning of summer but of course, this holiday will be different from any other summer in living memory. Older teens will have exams in July and younger kids won't have the freedom to frolic carefree as in previous years. Plus, travelling overseas to visit family, friends and exciting foreign destinations is likely to be a no-no. So what can families do this summer? Well, if the Government goes ahead and reopens the economy and the COVID-19 virus continues to be contained, there may be a few activities that can keep the family happy and engaged with the world in the upcoming holidays.
Road trips
Pack the car with food, sanitiser, masks and change of clothes and take the family on road trips across our breathtaking island. There is so much you can still go out and see while of course continuing to wear a mask and maintaining proper hygiene.
Start a home garden
Start a home garden together with the children and see the beauty of watching something grow. It's a great reminder that even though so much is out of our control, we can still sow, reap and experience the wonders of life. Peppers and tomatoes are easy to grow and reap in two months.
Capture videos
Use those smartphones and tablets to capture videos of all your adventures and make family movies. Add those movies to your blockbuster hits for family movie night at home.
Do you have any cool ideas for how to keep the family happy and engaged this summer? Send them to allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com or familyandfaithmagazine@gmail.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy