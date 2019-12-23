Would you risk it all for some magical moments under the mistletoe?

THE festive season is in full swing and we're reconnecting with our loved ones like never before. It's also the time of year when nostalgia is most likely to lead us down a familiar path or to dial a familiar number just to say, “Gee whiz it's Christmas!”

But while Carla Thomas croons in her Christmas classic that “Another year has passed and I can't erase the memory of your smiling face“, how many of us would catch fire if we were to rub shoulders with our old firesticks from so many moons ago?

We asked some of our readers to check up on their deepest cut — the first one — to see if time has healed it completely, or if they would risk another scar for a few magical moments under the mistletoe.Where are they now? They share below:

Sam, 31, AC technician:

My first love is now married with three children and lives in in the Corporate Area. From what I see on social media she is doing well for herself and I am happy for her. I wouldn't date her now though because she cheated on me with my classmate right before we did our final exams, and I was so messed up that I didn't do as well as I should have. I think that set me back in life a little, and for all I know she is probably cheating on her husband now too.

Judy, 37, waitress:

My first love was a married man. I was about 19 at the time and I think he must have been at least 40, but it was so exciting. I'm not even sure where he is now, but he must be very old and shrivelled up, so no, I would not date him again unless he has a fortune to leave for me.

Bianca, 35, radiologist:

I would take him back in a heartbeat. We were together from high school straight to college when things started fading a little, and I thought he was being unfaithful because he didn't make any time for me, so I left. But he graduated with honours and is now one of the best doctors on the island. He isn't settled down yet from what I hear, and he has got more handsome than ever. I have since had a child and have been in a few relationships, but I still might send him a 'Hey stranger, merry Christmas' and see where it goes.

Scotty, 28, accountant:

My first serious girlfriend was from eighth grade in high school. We were on and off like Ross and Rachel till about first year in university. Right now she lives with her boyfriend and they have a child together. I'm not sure if they're married by now. Would I date her if I had the chance? No, because the reason we stopped talking hasn't changed and it's not something you can fix with time.

Kenesha, 31, content creator:

My ex is still in the same place I left him nearly 10 years ago — still living at his parents' place, still taking the bus, still in the same position at work, and still madly in love with me. I would not take him back because he is not a man I can grow with. He is too comfortable with where he is in life and I want no part in that. I'm glad I left when I did.

Kayon, 29, lash technician:

I see my first boyfriend driving around in his big car sometimes with his browning and wish it was me on the front seat, yes, but when I think of all the things that devil put me through, I would be crazy to put myself back in that stituation. I'll work for what I want and let that sleeping dog lie.