A fanciful ménage à trois

MANY of us, even while in committed relationships, have had to catch ourselves while on regular daydreaming escapades featuring the likes of Idris Elba or just some regular Joe whose sex appeal is out of this world. What might be foreign to many of us, though, is having sexual fantasies of someone else in the middle of a lovemaking session with a long-term monogamous partner.

Relationship counsellor Wayne Powell said that while a one-off fantasy to enhance the experience or achieve an orgasm much faster might be considered normal, when fantasising about someone else during sexual intercourse with your partner becomes continual, it might indicate that there is something wrong.

If you are guilty of the latter, Powell shares what fantasising about someone else during sex can suggest about you and your relationship.

You have an obsession with someone else

It sends a message that you are obsessed with the person whom you allow to frequently hijack your thoughts while having sex, to the extent that you allow your mind to go overboard with your imagination.

There is an emotional-disconnect in the relationship

Lovemaking is a highly emotional act — all the senses and emotions are involved and you become in tuned with your sexual partner (granted it's not just sex). If you can conjure images of you and someone else in the middle of what should be high passion and full of love, then you must begin to accept that you don't or no longer have an emotional connection with your current partner and that there might need to be some intervention.

The sexual experience is half-hearted

You are not completely into the sexual experience, you are merely a participant. This suggests that you don't value the sexual connection with your partner to the extent that you want to give your body and mind to the sexual experience.

You do not respect your partner

You might see it as just a fantasy, but the truth is that you are “cheating” on your partner in your mind. You know that if your partner found out, it would hurt and possibly devastate him, but you do it anyway — over and over.

Your relationship is lacking

Chances are, you constantly fantasise about someone else because there's something you desire more in the relationship. Especially if you are in a long-term committed relationship, you need to address the deficiencies that may exist.

It's never easy to talk about deficiencies, especially if they are sexual and your partner has an ego, but take your time. Be mindful of how you communicate the challenges to him or her and if you can share how you think, then you can overcome the deficiencies together, or suggest professional counselling. This is one of the surest ways to fast-track your relationship to a healthy place again.

Powell said that it is important that the party who constantly finds him/herself fantasising makes an effort to address the challenge once he or she recognises that the fantasies are becoming the norm, because it is likely that your partner will eventually discover that your body is there, but your mind is on the other side of town.