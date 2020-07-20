A light summer make-up routine that won't sweat off
IT might be a bit more difficult to put your best face forward this summer, considering that the elements are not in your favour. The air is so hot it feels like fire, and the Saharan dust is not done with your skin just yet. Your pores are sweating profusely to try to cool you down, so chances are if you try to apply the same routine and products that you had used earlier in the year, you are going to melt like a popsicle this summer.
As the creative marketing coordinator for Kaelyn's Distributors Limited, Gabrielle McDowell knows how to keep a face beat, regardless of the heat.
“During the summertime, we definitely need to gravitate towards beauty products which are both durable in the hot weather, and appropriate for the various skin types,” she tells All Woman. “Black Radiance and Wet n Wild carry effective and affordable solutions which are great for those of us with rich complexions.”
She recommends that in extremely hot climates, you ensure that you cleanse and moisturise your skin regularly, and keep your make-up as light as possible, especially in the daytime. She suggests four essential products to incorporate in your face routine.
“Not only are they quick and easy to apply, but they are very lightweight, and will stay all day, come what may,” she says.
When rushing to put your face on to make it out to dinner and back home before curfew, you might want to think twice about whether full coverage foundation and contouring are really worth the time and effort. McDowell says highlighter is an easy shortcut to a soft natural glow without the heavy layer of full coverage foundation. “The Black Radiance Liquid Radiance is an excellent lightweight liquid highlighter, and it's enhanced with micronised pearls. Add it to your favourite moisturiser, or wear it alone in order to create a glowing complexion whether on the face or body,” she prescribes.
Define your brows
McDowell points out that when your brows are on point, it instantly shapes the entire face. “So especially in the heat, you need to ensure that your eyebrows won't run right off your face if you need to pat away some sweat,” she notes. “The Black Radiance Eye Appeal Brow Definer utilises a botanical clay formula that's vegan and provides a flattering yet natural look, and it's also cruelty free.”
Waterproof mascara
Whether you are venturing off to a beach day or you're having a hot girl summer from your verandah while Zooming in to an event, lush lashes are always in season. McDowell prescribes the Wet n Wild Lash Renegade waterproof mascara.
“It's great for the hot weather because it's sweat-proof, humidity-resistant, and smudge-proof. Plus, it curls, volumises, defines , and lengthens the lashes,” she plugs.
Set your look
Whether you want to play it safe with minimal products, or take a bold risk on a full face, this final step will make all the difference in helping your face to stay slayed. “The Wet n Wild Photo Focus Matte Setting Spray offers a lightweight formula that reduces any creasing, smudging, or fading with your make-up look that might typically happen after a long day of interacting with your peers,” the make-up expert says.
