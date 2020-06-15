A weight loss plan

Dear Donovan,

I really need to lose some weight and I would love to get advice for a meal plan to help me reach my goal.

I'm very happy about the fact that you recognise that you need to lose some weight and you are reaching out for help. Being overweight is associated with many lifestyle disorders; for example, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, etc. This is definitely not good. I just wish you had given me some more information, for example, what is your current weight, eating habits, medical condition, age, and even your present occupation. That information would be useful to allow me to give you a more personalised programme.

My first suggestion is that you take some time to get your mind totally ready to do your weight loss programme. It is necessary to take some time to look at all the benefits you will achieve if you lose weight. Your weight loss programme will get difficult at times, and if you are not totally focused, determined and mentally ready, you're likely to give up.

However, the fact that you are reaching out for help suggests that you are ready to lose weight. I would suggest that you take some time and write down all the foods and juices you consume over two days. This will give you a rough idea of how you are eating on a daily basis. You may be surprised at the amount of food you are consuming.

The daily amount of food you are eating will supply you with a certain number of calories. This is enough to keep you at this weight. In order to lose weight you would have to reduce the food intake and therefore reduce your calorie intake. If the calorie intake is less, it will no longer be able to sustain you at this weight. So, in simple terms, the body will be forced to get rid of some of the extra weight.

Once you have more or less established the amount of food you are eating on a daily basis, the next thing to do is to cut the portions for each meal by half. If you're able to cut the overall daily portions in half you will definitely see some weight loss in the first week. If you reduce your calorie intake by 500 calories per day, you will get one pound of weight loss after one week.

Cutting your portions is good, but it is even better to make healthier choices. So as soon as you can it would be a good idea to incorporate more fruits, vegetables, vegetable juices, whole grains, etc, into your diet. In addition, I would also suggest that you incorporate more activity/exercise into your programme. This will serve to reduce calories and support weight loss.

The aim is to create a healthy lifestyle which has both healthy eating as well as exercise. This is your best chance of losing weight and keeping it off. Over time your weight loss programme will need adjusting so you can continue to lose weight. It is therefore not a bad idea to work with a professional who can guide you along.

Good luck.

We will answer your weight-related questions

Are you struggling to lose weight or just need some advice on living a healthier life? Tell us about your health issues and we'll have nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant answer them for you. Grant has over 12 years' experience in the fitness industry and is the owner of DG's Nutrition and Wellness Centre, 39 Lady Musgrave Road. Call him at 876-286-1363. E-mail questions to clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.