A small car is the best bet for your bucks

THEY say bigger is better, and while that argument does have some merit, auto mechanic and car enthusiast Roshane Holness said this is not always true when it comes to choosing the right automobile.

“Big cars are nice; they can handle hilly terrain and the impact of dropping into a pothole unexpectedly is less painful. But if what you want is a functional car that is easy on the eyes and pocket, then you should go for a small car,” Holness advised.

What are the benefits of a small car in comparison to a big car? Holness shares a list of perks that you should consider when next you go to car shopping.

They are more fuel-efficient

Small cars are very fuel-efficient because they tend to have much smaller engines than bigger vehicles, which means that you can save more on gas. “Smaller cars also tend to burn less fuel because they are lighter. Because of the load that bigger vehicles carry, naturally they will burn more fuel,” Holness explained.

They are more affordable

Unless you are going for high-end sports cars, then small cars tend to be much more affordable than larger vehicles. “Smaller cars are much cheaper to produce because, of course, the resources required to produce them are far less than bigger vehicles would require. They now are built with more space and more luxurious features, so next time you buy a car, unless you need a bigger vehicle, you might want to think small,” Holness advised.

Easier to manoeuvre

We know how it goes, especially in busy towns; there is little to no space. Thankfully, with smaller cars you are more able to fit your car into tiny parking spaces.

“There is also the fact that they are easy to handle or manoeuvre because they can accelerate quickly, take sharp turns and hug the road with ease, which allows the driver to have more control over these vehicles,” Holness informed.

Low maintenance

When you have a big vehicle, whenever something goes awry chances are you will have to come up with big bucks, in comparison to addressing the same problem in a small car.

Similar technology

Some people buy bigger cars because, of course, they are more luxurious; but now small cars are being fitted with these same luxurious technologies.

“Years ago vehicles such as SUVs had top-end technology and extra features that were the envy of small car owners. But these days, developers of small cars are including these systems in their designs. So now, chances are if a small car is what you desire, you can have it with the features you desire,” Holness shared.

Lower insurance rates

We are always looking for ways to lower insurance premiums and this is one such way. With most small cars, owners often have to pay less than they would if they have bigger vehicles, especially since these cars are priced at significantly lower rates than bigger vehicles.

Holness said that other benefits of buying a small car that you should consider include the fact that they are gentle on the environment since they release smaller amounts of emissions, and as such they contribute less to air pollution. He said small cars are also more popular for resale.