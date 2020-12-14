A COVID-19 Christmas

IT'S that time of year again when cherished friends and beloved family travel far and wide to share that long-awaited warm embrace and bask in the assurance and joy of togetherness. It's the time of year when we share all the delectable and divine delights that the season brings; the time when you steal a slice of ham from the kitchen, hold hands and say grace, taste a piece of novel niceness from a loved ones' plate, play board games, huddle together in the sofa and watch movies with your visiting cousins and perhaps clank glasses (mugs or cups) and raise a toast to the new year. It is the time of year for reflection, celebration and thanksgiving with the people you love the most.

But in 2020, all of these heartwarming activities are sort of restricted because of COVID-19, which demands that we keep our hands away from each other, that we wear a mask that covers our smile and quiets our chatter, and that we stay physically distant from others and avoid sharing items like utensils, plates or even a sweet smack on the cheek that says, “I am so happy I to see you”.

The season is even further muted by several newly announced COVID-19 protocols. Gatherings will be limited to 15 people and many large families are certainly more than this number. When my family and my siblings' families visit our parents for Christmas, it's typically well over 20 people which excludes other far cousins who will pop by! Maybe some of us can do breakfast with our parents and then others do lunch? But then, will there even be enough space to ensure physical distancing in our parents' small family homes? Sadly, maybe not. And even if we still take that route, as siblings we won't get to see each other, nor will our kids. That's hard, especially if this is a long-held tradition.

Perhaps a drive-through Christmas shindig could work in which each sibling family drops off and collects gifts and picks up mom's specially made Christmas dinner? Whatever our family and other families decide will require a whole lot of creativity and concern for safety, if we want to actually spend time together this Christmas.

However it works out, all families should also keep in mind that many of the 'superspread' events are known to be private parties like Christmas dinners. We saw how this could happen in the story we shared in September featuring loving couple, Kiva and Bradley James. In that feature we saw how Bradley caught the COVID-19 virus while working as a DJ at a birthday party. He recovered well, thanks to the amazing love and support of his wife, but not everyone should take that risk. We especially shouldn't put our older loved ones such as ageing parents, grandma, grandpa and those with underlying conditions at risk.

The Government is therefore appealing to all Jamaicans to be responsible in how Christmas is celebrated this year and urging persons to only to do these celebratory activities with their immediate household. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has in fact stated that “gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu”. If we heed these warnings, it would mean that our typical gathering with my parents may not happen this year. Sigh. That is heartbreaking but perhaps a well needed reality to check as we make plans.

Another group to consider during this unusual season is single mothers. How does the father safely visit and spend quality time with the child without putting the child and mother at risk? What about if he has moved on and is with someone else, but is seeking to just take a part of the day to spend time with his child or children? All of those persons are at risk. But certainly the risk can be mitigated if everyone wears a mask during the visit and sanitise before and after. All things considered, Zoom meetings, video calls and gift deliveries may be the order of the day this Christmas. What other things can families do to love on each other this Christmas while staying safe?

One thing is for sure — this pandemic has taught us that we shouldn't take a heartwarming love, touch and squeeze from our loved ones for granted. No doubt we will be missing each other this Christmas.

