Acne remedies that actually work

If you are plagued by constant acne flares, you have probably tried numerous products and home remedies that just did not work for you. Some may have worked for a time, and then became less effective as the pesky pimples seemed to build up their resistance. You may have even tried lifestyle changes, such as altering your diet and washing your face more often, trying to reduce your breakouts – to little or no avail.

Aesthetician and owner of Hollywood Glow Beauty Studio at 8 Hillview Avenue, Odessia Benjamin, said although dirt particles can cause flares to worsen, it is not dirty skin that causes acne.

“In fact, overwashing the skin can irritate the skin, consequently worsening acne,” she warned. “Acne is a skin condition which occurs when the pores or hair follicles become clogged with oil, dead skin cells and bacteria. It is not caused by having dirty skin or by not cleansing often enough.”

She shared that of the four most common types of acne, hormonal acne is the most prevalent.

“Hormonal acne [Acne Vulgaris] is developed due to increasing androgen levels in the body, thereby triggering an increase in sebum production and increasing activity of an acne-causing bacteria called Propionibacterium acnes [P.acnes],” she said.

People suffering from this type of acne may experience it at certain points in their lives, such as puberty, pregnancy, or it may appear as a symptom of any condition that affects hormone levels.

Though many products work for many people, there is no one-size-fits-all acne remedy. These readers share what works for them.

Chris Barnes, 24

I use Earth Elements products because they work for my skin. I like the Turmeric and Lime Mask, Glowing Face Scrub, Vanilla & Aloe Moisturizing Cream, Clarifying Toner and aloe vera gel. Then from the pharmacy, I use benzoyl peroxide.

Mikayla Johnson, 21

Raw shea butter has helped tremendously as of lately as a moisturiser for my face.

I use hydrocortisone cream as well when it gets really bad, and aloe vera gel.

Bevan Antonio Jr, 21

What works best for managing my acne is a consistent face routine using Pears soap in the morning. Some mornings I use Earth Elements Charcoal Scrub afterwards, and at night I wash my face with Turmeric soap. I use the Turmeric and Lime Mask four times a week, and Freeman's seaweed mask for the other nights. I moisturise with either coconut oil or tea tree oil.

Samantha Davis, 30

I tried everything under the sun, but nothing worked. After years of awful acne, I was diagnosed with PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome]. As soon as I started receiving treatment for it my face cleared up like magic. Now I just get a few bumps close to my period.

Tajh Hunter, 22

Lumin Skin No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser works for me. Black soap worked at one point, but you need a good moisturiser to use with it.

De-shanelle Burnett, 20

I stopped drinking soda, and I am now drinking more water. I wash my pillowcases, scarves and bonnets often. In terms of products, I use Cetaphil daily wash, Ponds dark spot corrector and anti-wrinkle cream, Cerave healing ointment and rose water.