All fired up

Tashana Davis (3rd right) Colgate brand manager and Keneisha Carpenter (front centre), Confidence sanitary napkin brand manager, pose with firefighters after they were presented with personal care gift baskets recently.

Fifty-seven female firefighters across the island received personal care gift baskets from Kirk-FP.

In the 149 years history of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the first ever all-female response team operates out of the Kingston and St Andrew Division, York Park Fire Station.