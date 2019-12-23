THIS time of year Mariah Carey's romantic 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas is You i s the theme song all over. It is no doubt one of the reasons why true romantics find this season more appealing than Valentine's Day. Unlike Carey though, some women require a little bit more than just their beaus to thoroughly enjoy the festivities of the season.

What exactly do they need? A few women have shared what additional treats have made it to their romantic wish list.

Mara, 28, bank teller:

All I want for Christmas is a picnic on a lawn or the beachside or somewhere quiet with a nice view, along with some beautiful flowers, champagne, good food, fruits, scented candles and the company of my beau.

Shyanne, 30, customer care agent:

My romantic Christmas wish list includes plenty of romance, some good liquor, dancing, fun, quiet romantic time together, romantic movies, good food and money.

Hailey, 35, fashion designer:

Candlelit home-cooked dinner (done together) with wine and my favourite dessert, during or at the end of which we exchange sentimental gifts.

Shelly, 47, store owner:

I want to break tradition now that my kids are grown and the grandchildren are not here yet, and spend some time away with my husband. Instead of slaving away in the kitchen I would much prefer to be fed with grapes, cheeses and red wine and other food someone else prepared while my husband plays in my hair and whispers sweet nothings in my ears. I just want the holiday to be one where I get to relax and as much as I love my family, the only laughter I want to hear are mine and my husband's. I am in that chill kind of mood.

Shanna, 29, call centre agent:

I don't have a relationship wish list because I'm single. Right now the only thing on my list for Santa is an employed, mild-tempered man who is not afraid to spend on a girl or please her in bed. I would prefer if he, too, is single, but if a married man is the best that Santa can do this year, I'll take it.

Monica 37, university student:

All I want for Christmas is lingerie, bubble bath, adult toys, rose petals, a ceiling mirror, chocolate-covered strawberries, perfume, candles, wine, some good slow music, watching the sunrise and sunset, and silk sheets.

Michelle, 39, real estate agent:

A nice vacation to Europe without my children.

Krissy, 24, university student:

My romantic wish list includes a nice Dior perfume, a night for two an all-inclusive hotel with “turn down service”, a well cosy bubble bath, and a bouquet of roses.

Patrice, 30, make-up artist:

All I want for Christmas is a romantic getaway to Saint-Tropez (France).

Charlene, 43, bartender:

I want to dress up and go one of those nice uptown parties, like the ones at Caymanas Golf Club, eat some nice food, find a nice man, and just hang out at one of those nice top-end hotels and just enjoy the rest of the year stress-free. I must can cock up mi foot dem once a year man!