Beauty made easier with ACV

APPLE cider vinegar is one of those multi-treatment products that's used both internally and externally, as well as in the kitchen.

We all know of its use in weight loss and detoxing, but did you know of its several benefits in the beauty industry?

Here are a few ways apple cider vinegar (ACV) can be used in your daily beauty routine. Ensure that you dilute the apple cider vinegar before applying it directly to your skin. Strong acetic acid (the main ingredient in vinegar) can cause inflammation or minor skin burns.

A general rule is one part apple cider vinegar to two parts water for ingesting and skin treatment purposes.

Soothes itchy scalp

Did you just get braids and can't stand the accompanying itchy scalp? ACV works wonders to ease this itch. Dilute a few tablespoons with water, put in a small spray bottle, and spray on the affected area for instant relief.

Reduces product build-up

ACV is also good for removing product build-up on chemically treated hair, and is used in salons as a hair stripper. If your hair looks dull and tired, do an ACV rinse, then style as usual, and your hair should look and feel much lighter.

Removes dandruff

ACV is good for removing those pesky flakes. Just shampoo as usual, then apply diluted ACV to the scalp, leave on a few minutes, then rinse and condition.

Astringent

It's good to use as an astringent — for everything from cleaning off makeup to applying before bedtime to stave off pimples.

Foot soak

After a long day, add some ACV to your foot bath for a soothing soak.

Post-coital soak

ACV is good for use in a sitz bath, to soothe post-coital swelling, abrasions or itchiness. Some women swear by its effectiveness in preventing issues like UTIs and bacterial vaginosis that sometimes crop up after vigorous sexual activity.

Clean dentures and retainers

ACV is good as a soak for your dentures and retainers — it gets rid of gunk build-up, and restores shine.

Teeth whitener

ACV is a natural whitener when used on the teeth — it is said to have the capability to remove stains or layers of plaque which will result in whiter teeth.