Before you get that rejuvenation surgery...

HAVE you ever felt like you were losing grip of your femininity, and just need to have a tighter hold? The truth is that factors such as ageing, hormonal changes and trauma from childbearing can contribute to the loosening of the vagina, or what doctors refer to as vaginal laxity. Not only can the muscles in the vaginal passage become relaxed, but the vulva can also be distorted, causing women to lose confidence in the outward appearance of their genitals.

In response to this, an increasing number of women have been opting to have 'vajuvination' procedures done to restore a youthful appearance and sensation to their vaginas.

Dr Guyan Arscott, senior plastic surgeon at The University Hospital of the West Indies, confirmed to All Woman that interest in vaginoplasty (tightening of the vagina) and labiaplasty (on the outer “lips” of the vagina) has been increasing, and cautioned women to ensure that if they decide to have either procedures done, that they are done by trained professionals.

“It's not only the tummy and the breast that get distorted after pregnancy,” the plastic surgeon said. “The structure of the vagina may be altered when the woman gives birth, and there sometimes can be some weakening.”

He noted, however, that labiaplasty, which improves how the area looks, is in higher demand than vaginoplasty, which tightens the vagina, even among women who have not delivered babies.

“What I find they ask for mostly is adjustment of the outer part of the vagina,” he confirmed. “Sometimes the labia minora (inner lips) get very big, and we do procedures to adjust the shape and size of the labia. Once removed, you can't really put it back, so it must be carefully done. You don't want to overdo it.”

Dr Arscott pointed out that like other surgical procedures, vaginoplasty and labiaplasty come with some risks, and trained practitioners balance the pros and cons of the procedure for each patient.

“Every patient and every vagina is special and different. We look at each patient differently,” he said. “When undergoing these procedures we have three main important structures to bear in mind.

“If we start at the back, you have the anus, and it's very important to not impact that area; then we have the urinary passage — the urethra. If it is poorly done, and you start tethering or affecting the opening of the urethra, then you might have urinary problems,” he explained. “Then, of course, we have the queen of them all — the clitoris. Sometimes it might need a little exposure, which can improve its sensitivity, but if it's too enhanced it might get hypersensitive.”

The doctor noted that an overexposed or hypersensitive clitoris may be very uncomfortable for a woman, and can make it difficult for her to get through routine activities, such as walking, without discomfort.