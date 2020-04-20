Being alone together, naturally

WHO better to tell you how to survive quarantine with a partner than folks who have gone the distance together? Being married or living together for decades, especially after retirement, feels just like being isolated with your spouse, they will tell you. Let these old-timers teach you a thing or two about being alone together.

Thelma and Uriah Francis, married for 55 years, together for 63:

Thelma:

Always remember that you and your partner were raised differently, so you do things differently. Be loving always, forgive easily and speak softly. Two hot tongues never end well. Do things together, but also give your partner space to do things on their own. Never forget the love you have for each other.

Uriah:

Provide and protect your family and allow your wife to take care of the rest. Let her know she is beautiful and sexy no matter how old you get. Also, never be too big of a man to apologise, whether you were wrong or right. Ensure the woman you are with is the right one — it makes things a little easier.

Claudette and Eardlie Holness, married for over 30 years:

Be tolerant of each other. Accept each others' differences, especially interests. For example, if one likes watching HGTV and the other likes wrestling, then respect their space. Additionally, find things that you enjoy doing together like reading books or working on projects around the home. And make sure you keep the fire burning hot for each other.

Shirley Virtue, married to Hilton for 15 years, together for over 36:

Follow the law and give each other space as much as possible. Give him time to come around, he will eventually.

Thomas Brown, married to Mary for 14 years, together for over 20:

Don't put your hands on her if mouths meet, unless it is to sweet her up. A woman will let you lead if she trusts that you won't lead her wrong. Put food on the table and keep the roof over her head. Keep quiet if you have nothing good to say, and let her talk all she wants.

Mitzy Marshall, married to Clifford for 31 years, together for 35:

Always remember that you are the woman and don't try to be the man even when you know what's best. Being soft is not giving up your power, but giving him a chance to be strong. Don't bring your arguments to the dinner table or the bed. Be patient and caring and learn to swallow your pride sometimes.