Beverly Robinson Grey - Landscaping's leading lady

FROM the resort's entrance to every inch of Sandals Montego Bay's 26-acre property, its leading landscaper Beverly Robinson-Grey takes pride in ensuring that all who visit the resort are as entranced by its luscious landscape as much as its iconic beach, infrastructure and award-winning service.

Leading a male-dominated team of 16 at the Sandals Resorts International's flagship resort, Robinson-Grey is proud of her grounds and her role as landscaping manager.

Known for her strong will and dedication to getting the job done, Robinson-Grey attributes her success to her belief in hard work.

“Never discourage a woman by saying she can't do it. God will keep, strengthen and guide her and she will always be successful as long as she works hard. This is something I would love to tell others as anything is possible with hard work and dedication! Women regularly do what is considered a man's job. Men can't do it all and I am convinced with more sharing, then we would see the true potential of both genders,” she shared.

Robinson-Grey is among a number of female landscaping managers in the luxury-included chain. The firm but fair lady leads daily by example and has earned the adoration and respect of not only the team, comprising mainly men, that she is charged to lead, but also the wider resort team. She's extremely proud of the team, who in turn praises her for constant motivation.

General Manager Carl Beviere is effusive in his praise for his star performer.

“Miss Bev ensures that our landscaping is kept in immaculate condition. She is a great leader and motivator and we here at 'The Flagship' are proud to have her on our team,” he said.

Through her untiring efforts and penchant for going above and beyond the call of duty, she has won wide-ranging recognition by the resort, including Manager of the Year, general and hotel managers' awards, Supervisor of the Year and under her stewardship the Landscaping Department has copped the prestigious Department of the Year prize.

“I am testament that a woman can succeed in any sector. Let's put to rest the notion that landscaping is just for men; women have the fertile touch. We are also strong and vibrant and ready to tackle any challenges the same as our male counterpart,” she noted.

Starting off at Sandals was not an easy road for the stalwart, beginning her tenure as a contract worker coming to work periodically when her services were needed. She made it her point of duty to always leave the grounds immaculate.

This dedication, which she still carries with her today, paid off as she was offered a permanent position at Sandals Montego Bay with the landscaping team. Within three months she was promoted to supervisor.

Though she kept busy with her landscaping duties, “Miss Bev” took the time to advance her education, completing a bachelor of professional studies in hospitality and tourism, a diploma, and multiple certifications through the Sandals Corporate University Programme. Taking her passion and enhancing it saw her advancing to become the manager of the Landscaping Department, which she has been in charge of since 2010.

“I have to motivate my team, because without them I wouldn't have made it this far. We all work very hard to keep things beautiful here,” she said.