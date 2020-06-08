Big baby worries mom

Dear Dr Mitchell,

I am eight months pregnant and very scared. At each ultrasound my baby is measuring over the average, and I remember the last time the ultrasound technician measured the baby's head three times because she just couldn't believe the head was so big! Even with these measurements, my doctor is still planning for a vaginal birth! I am 5ft4 and slender, and started this pregnancy at 100 pounds. I am now 115 pounds, and I am scared that having the baby naturally will kill me. Can you offer any reassurances?

The concern that you have about the size of your baby is a valid one and needs to be dealt with by your doctor. The ultrasounds that were done that showed that the size of the baby's head is larger than expected should not be ignored. The fact that your weight was only 100 pounds at booking is of importance and could be an indication that your pelvis is also small or contracted.

It is important that a proper assessment of the head of the baby is done to ensure that the brain is otherwise normal. The overall estimated foetal weight is important in making a determination as to whether vaginal delivery is feasible and safe. Before vaginal delivery is undertaken, the foetus would have to be engaged. This means that the head has to be in the pelvis and felt when a vaginal examination is done. If the baby's head is high in the abdomen close to your delivery date, then a vaginal delivery should not be done since the risk of the umbilical cord prolapsing is great. This can result in the death of the baby. A caesarean section should definitely be done in this situation.

If your doctor is not willing to do an elective caesarean section, then you should ask to be referred to another doctor who will do the caesarean section for you. This is not difficult to do since we have several obstetricians and hospitals in Jamaica where caesarean sections are done safely and in large numbers.

Make an appointment to see your doctor or give him/her a call and express your genuine concerns about a safe delivery. This will ensure that all goes well for both you and the baby and alleviate your fears about a bad outcome.

Best regards.

