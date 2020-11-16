Body transformation stories to inspire you: 'Brushing' off the belly in lockdown

ALTHOUGH the complete halt of the entertainment industry due to COVID-19 dampened a lot of plans for Romario White, more popularly known as Brush1 Chromatic, it also provided the perfect opportunity for him to put one long-standing plan into motion.

“I always wanted to take my fitness seriously, but because of my lifestyle I wasn't able to do that before the pandemic,” the entertainer shared with All Woman.

The only physical activity in which he partook was during energetic performances on stage and dancing at parties. “With travelling and preparing for shows back to back, the time for gym just wasn't there. Also, I just didn't take it very seriously. I didn't see it as a necessity to cancel anything for fitness.”

But when all his major events started being postponed indefinitely back in March, White no longer had an excuse for not doing anything about his bulging abdomen.

“I thought it was the perfect time to take on the fitness journey that I always wanted to go on. I started by simply doing some push-ups, and some squats, and using a jump rope. The goal was just to take off the belly, because it was getting serious,” he said, chuckling.

Although his mind was willing, his body was weak, and the first month of working out in isolation was very difficult.

“The first month was definitely hard. I felt like I was going to pass out after just doing ten push-ups!” he confessed. “Staying away from certain foods was definitely a challenge, too, because my body had gotten so used to those foods that in cutting them off, the body started to crave it. I would eat some fruits and my body would say, 'No I want some fries.' ”

But the 26-year-old persisted, because he wanted to come down from the 260 pounds for his towering 6'3” frame.

Today he is weighing 215 pounds, and instead of trying to lose weight, he is now just trying to maintain his chiselled physique.

“I was super-focused, so although it was rough at first, I didn't quit,” he said. “The most I would do is take one day to be a cheat day. After I reached my goal weight I took two weeks to just relax and chill, then I got back to business.”

Having developed new healthy habits, White is confident that he will maintain this lifestyle even post-pandemic when he goes back on the road for work.

“Working out makes me feel physically and mentally strong. It helps with pent up energy as well. I'm also motivated by my family and friends, who are all very proud of the progress I've made. They're glad I'm taking fitness seriously, because a healthy life is a longer life,” he said.

He encourages those around him to take the first step in taking control of their health.

“There is no time like the present. The younger you start, the better it is for you... the more years you can add to your life,” he urged. “Even if you can only start with five or 10 push-ups, within a month or two you can find yourself going up to 30 or 40.”

He added: “Not having access to a gym or not having someone to work out with is just an excuse. Stop making excuses and just go for it. Just do it. Trust me, it will pay off. You will see the results, and the results will make you smile and make you want to do it even more.”