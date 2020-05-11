BEING a working career mom comes with a lot of responsibilities, and managing work at the office and work at home is not always easy. Now more than ever, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, moms have to be juggling the balancing act of being mom and manager, while working from home in this 'new normal'. The responsibilities of motherhood have simply quadrupled!

But women worldwide have showed their sheer tenacity and strength and that despite the demanding roles, they will effortlessly navigate the responsibilities of being #BossMoms.

In celebration of Mother's Day yesterday, Michelle Gordon's B3 Parenting hosted an online forum dubbed #BossMom on Thursday, May 7, creating a virtual support environment for the working mothers to network, share and celebrate each other. Themed 'Bold, Beautiful, Benevolent', the forum, which featured a panel of 12 mothers in business, flipped the script on the traditional receiving of gifts for Mother's Day and saw the business leaders gifting 50 moms in need with various items. The panel consisted of three Sagicor Group Jamaica #BossMoms —Nicola Leo-Ryhnie, Mischa McLeod-Hines and Tara Nunes.

We asked some leading ladies at Sagicor what makes them bold, beautiful and benevolent forces to be reckoned with in their workplace and at home.

Nicola Leo-Rhynie, vice-president—Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life Jamaica

I believe that my supportive environment and willingness to appreciate all experiences is what makes me a bold, beautiful and benevolent boss mom.

The success and joy I have had from pursuing a meaningful career while raising two beautiful children is due in large part to my ability to continuously refine and rework the ever-important work-life balancing act. I have been fortunate to work in an organisation and with a team that has allowed me the opportunity to grow professionally and personally while I give my very best in both areas.

In this new work-from-home paradigm, work-life balance has taken a very different form as I have now added the responsibility of a teacher in the mix—a role I see as another opportunity for growth. I have found it to be both challenging and rewarding; but despite the challenges I will continue to have a positive outlook and ensure the well-being of my family.

Mischa McLeod-Hines, assistant vice-president— Capital Markets, Sagicor Investments

What makes me a bold, beautiful and benevolent boss mom is the fact that I work each day to find creative ways to balance all that is happening in my life despite the challenges.

Work-life balance is a key component in being a working mom, as neither of my responsibilities allow me to choose the role I want to play at any particular time. As an involved mom with two children who compete in sports, I need to be there to cheer them on, to be strong, kind and compassionate to their needs, while cheering, encouraging and coaching my team through various transactions and work hurdles as a boss.

With the advent of the health pandemic, managing homeschooling has posed challenges that have caused me to exercise my ability to multitask. I have had to ensure that I give the boys all they deserve while still delivering on my professional responsibilities. This involves creating structure in my home and with my work in order to ensure that I am equitably sharing my time and attention in both spheres.

Tara Nunes, vice-president—Wealth Management and Client Services, Sagicor Investments

My value system and strong work ethic are what make me a bold, beautiful and benevolent boss mom.

I believe that being raised by a strong, independent, no-nonsense mom has instilled in me the qualities and confidence to be bold and strong myself. I have sought to impart these qualities to my daughters as well and encourage them to believe in themselves, to not settle for less, to have the courage to go after what they desire. I firmly believe that you can become whatever you want to be and achieve the goals that you have if you have the right work ethic, the confidence, and are bold enough to follow those dreams.

But having the 'softer' qualities is equally important, as true beauty comes from within. Being kind, caring, thoughtful and respectful of others is key, and I always strive to live these values and to set an example whether it is in my role as a mom or on the job with my team. I also try to encourage and motivate others and I believe it is important to give back to those less fortunate.

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, CEO— Sagicor Bank

Like solving everything in life you've got to identify your formula; my formula is not applicable without my people—a melting pot of my existence. This is what makes me a bold, beautiful, benevolent boss mom.

Work-life balance is an important aspect of managing the demands of work and home. Though there are times when one may take precedence over the other, having the right partner and team support has helped me to accomplish success in both spheres. Being a boss mom has taught me to not be hard on myself when things don't go according to plan, but to quickly recognise same and be present in the moment to actively make the best of what currently exists.

Staying positive and being strategic are also helpful in managing work and home. It is critical to remain positive to get the desired outcome. A reminder that my faith in God directs my path and even when it seems like there is a mountain to climb and I am not sure how; being in a positive frame of mine gives me clarity and vision. I have also learnt to understand myself better, knowing when I need to take a “me” break and regroup to be there for others. I recharge and relax by cooking a special dinner for my husband and sitting and painting with my daughter after a long day at work, and that love rejuvenates me for what is to come.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic causing fluidity in the workspace, it is critical for me to continue to touch base with team members and keep them motivated as a boss. It is my belief that through words I can boost morale not just within my team but in all aspects of their lives. Being present and creating special moments for your circle quite important, especially during a time of uncertainty.

Audrey Flowers-Clarke, vice-president—Insurance Operations, Sagicor Life Jamaica

The tremendous support of family and friends makes me a bold, beautiful, benevolent boss mommy.

As a 40-year-old first-time mom almost 21 years ago, my only thought then was, “Gosh, I just need to get her past high school and into university” and we are now here. My daughter is a second-year university student who has blossomed into a young woman I am proud to have brought into and up in this world. Being a boss mom has its challenges, but the support of family and my can-do attitude has helped me navigate the two roles on those many occasions when GSAT extra classes or dance classes clashed with meetings. Time management and knowing the short cuts around Kingston are skills not to be underestimated as they also assisted in making me live up to my responsibilities. Despite the demands of the job, I always ensured I made time for those precious pillow talk moments at night to bond with my baby girl. As working mothers we can never do it all every time, and so the balancing/juggling act is a needed constant to help us succeed at both our roles at home and in the office.