Bush bath for eczema relief

Dear Donovan,

I was looking for natural remedies for eczema and stumbled across bush baths. Would you mind shedding light on the proper way to make a bush bath?

Atopic dermatitis (eczema) is a cover term that is given to a few different skin conditions that make the skin red and itchy. Eczema is mainly caused by either internal or external triggers. This condition is thought to be linked to a gene variation that affects the skin's ability to provide protection against environmental factors, irritants and allergens. Eczema can occur at any age, but it is most common in children. However, it should be noted that most children grow out of eczema by age 10.

For many people with eczema, a continuous requirement is avoidance of the triggers which may cause a 'flare up'. In many cases the symptoms of eczema can be treated with medication or natural remedies. One such natural remedy used is a 'bush bath'.

A bush bath can be made from a combination of cerasee, moringa and neem. These herbs are usually boiled and used for a bath. This is usually done three to four times per week. These herbs will help to clear the pores and kill some of the bacteria on and in the skin. In addition, six to eight ounces of tea made from these herbs can also be consumed once per day for five days for cleaning the blood and the bowel.

Along with the bush bath, removing some common eczema triggers from the diet, for example gluten, soy, dairy products and sugary foods, could also be helpful.

Good luck.

