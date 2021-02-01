Dear Donovan,

I have heard that cerasee should be taken when a woman is trying to achieve pregnancy. In reading a previous article of yours, the only mention I see is use for a mother who has given birth. Is it true that cerasee can help a woman conceive? If so, how exactly should I be taking the tea, and how long of a break should be taken after the recommended nine days of drinking it? For how long ahead of time should I drink it leading up to trying for a baby? Should my “Kingman” be taking it too?

Thank you for your time to answer my questions.

The cerasee plant (Momordica charantia) is a popular herb in Jamaica and indeed many parts of the world. This herb is taken for a number of ailments including constipation, eczema, hypertension, diabetes, abdominal pain, as well as for detoxing the body and blood.

I see where you have been told that cerasee can increase the chance of you becoming pregnant, however, I must tell you that I have not seen any scientific study which has linked cerasee with increased fertility. That said, your chances of becoming pregnant will be increased if your body is nourished, detoxed, healthy, and has low stress levels.

The good news is that cerasee can help to prepare the body for pregnancy by increasing its overall health. It should be noted that cerasee is rich in vitamins A and C, phosphorus and iron. In addition, cerasee is also loaded with antioxidants. Also, cerasee can be used as a mild detoxifying agent, reducing toxins in the body and blood. If the body is toxic and acidic, this could reduce the chances of you becoming pregnant.

In addition, cerasee has the ability to reduce constipation — which could also make the body toxic. As noted before, cerasee can also help to reduce blood pressure as well as blood sugar. Also, cerasee can help in a weight loss programme. Being at the right weight plays a role in increasing your chances of pregnancy.

cerasee has the ability to make you healthier. I would normally suggest making the cerasee plant into a tea by “drawing” it and using it once per day for nine days and then taking a break from it. It has been suggested that long-term use of the cerasee plant can affect the liver.

I would suggest taking the cerasee tea up to three to five days before your most fertile period in your menstrual cycle. This you can work out with your doctor. I must also tell you it is quite fine and maybe even helpful for your Kingman to be drinking the cerasee tea as well.

Good luck.

