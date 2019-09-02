Carbs causing weight gain

Dear Donovan,

I'm an ulcer patient and currently a college student. Due to my location, I have very limited food options. I mostly eat starchy foods because whenever I try to eat proteins like beans I get a bloated stomach. The carbs are making me gain weight and I'm not comfortable with that. Any advice on better ways to diet?

Peptic ulcers are open sores which develop in the lining of the stomach or in the upper part of the small intestine. They include gastric ulcers and duodenal ulcers. Gastric ulcers occur on the inside of the stomach, while duodenal ulcers occur on the inside of the upper portion of the small intestine. The most common cause of peptic ulcers is infection caused by the bacterium helicobacter pylori (H pylori). In addition, the long-term use of drugs such as aspirin and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may also lead to ulcers. Stress and spicy foods do not cause ulcers; however, they may make the symptoms of a peptic ulcer worse.

I see where you are having some challenges with your peptic ulcer. The good news is that studies have shown that by making changes in your diet, reducing stress, and reducing inflammation, there is less of a chance of you suffering from ulcers. You will have to make some changes which I know won't be easy. I know you are studying and you will also face stress, and in addition, as you pointed out, the food choices are often limited on college campuses. Also, your classes may prevent you from eating on time.

But leaving your stomach empty for long periods is not a good idea. You should try to eat several small meals throughout the day, instead of one or two large meals. In addition, you definitely need to cut back on fried foods, processed foods, as well as excessive carbohydrates, which can make you fat. The general idea is to eat to boost the immune system, make the body alkaline, as well as to promote general health. So you will have to try and incorporate more fruits, vegetables and vegetable juices in your diet. In addition, eating more soups, yoghurt and salads could also be helpful.

However, I am mindful of the fact that you are a student and there may be some financial constraints. But do the best you can. In addition, try and get in some exercise or some other physical activity. This will help you to reduce stress.

Good luck.

