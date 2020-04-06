Carib Cement donates to HerFlow

For the month of March, the men and women of Caribbean Cement Company came together to donate sanitary napkins to the HerFlow Foundation.

Libresse Jamaica supported the initiative with a donation of 120 packages. In total, the donation will be able to get more than 100 girls comfortably through their next periods.

Here, with founder of HerFlow Foundation Shelly-Ann Weeks, are Carib Cement staff members, nurse Ann-Marie Walters (left), who led the initiative, and Khelley Greene (centre), HR business partner.